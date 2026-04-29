DRI Healthcare Trust Comments on Proposed Acquisition of KalVista Therapeutics, Inc.

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI Healthcare") today noted the announcement by KalVista Therapeutics, Inc. ("KalVista"), that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Chiesi Group, an international research-focused biopharmaceutical group (the "Transaction").

DRI Healthcare congratulates KalVista on the announced Transaction.

As previously disclosed, DRI Healthcare is entitled to worldwide net sales of all formulations of Ekterly (sebetralstat) pursuant to a royalty agreement with KalVista. Based on publicly available information, the Transaction, if consummated, may constitute a change of control under DRI Healthcare's royalty agreement.

DRI Healthcare is currently reviewing the announced Transaction and evaluating its rights and obligations under the royalty agreement, including a put option and buyback provisions that may become exercisable in connection with the Transaction. No determination has been made at this time with respect to any actions DRI Healthcare may take in connection with the Transaction.

About DRI Healthcare

DRI Healthcare is a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since our founding in 1989, we have deployed more than $3.0 billion, acquiring more than 75 royalties on 50-plus drugs, including Ekterly, Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Remicade, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "close to", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release may include, among other things, statements with ‎respect to whether such Transaction will be consummated and DRI Healthcare's evaluation of, and any actions it may take in connection with such Transaction. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond DRI Healthcare's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties, include, such risks and uncertainties disclosed in DRI Healthcare's most recent annual information form and under "Risk Factors" in DRI Healthcare's Management's Discussion and Analysis. You should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, the actual results, performance or achievements of DRI Healthcare could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. DRI Healthcare does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in DRI Healthcare's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and Management's Discussion and Analysis. These filings are also available at DRI Healthcare's website at drihealthcare.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Zhang

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust