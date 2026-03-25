DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Closing of US$250 Million of Senior Secured Notes

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI Healthcare") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, DRI Healthcare LP (the "Issuer"), has successfully closed its previously announced private placement offering consisting of two tranches of senior secured notes (together, the "Notes"):

US$106 million aggregate principal amount of 5.35% Senior Secured Notes due March 24, 2031;

US$144 million aggregate principal amount of 5.65% Senior Secured Notes due March 24, 2033.

Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually, and the Notes rank pari passu with the Issuer's existing amended and restated credit agreement and are secured by substantially all the assets of DRI Healthcare and its subsidiaries. The net proceeds of this offering are intended to be used to repay outstanding debt, pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws nor their distribution qualified under the Securities Act (Ontario) or the securities laws of any other Canadian province or territory. The Notes and the related guarantees were offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than "U.S. persons" in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About DRI Healthcare

DRI Healthcare is a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since our founding in 1989, we have deployed more than $3.0 billion, acquiring more than 75 royalties on 50-plus drugs, including Ekterly, Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Remicade, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare's units are listed and trade on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "close to", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release may include, among other things, statements with ‎respect to the use of proceeds of the Notes. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond DRI Healthcare's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties are disclosed in DRI Healthcare's most recent annual information form and under "Risk Factors" in DRI Healthcare's Management's Discussion and Analysis. You should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, the actual results, performance or achievements of DRI Healthcare could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. DRI Healthcare does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in DRI Healthcare's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and Management's Discussion and Analysis. These filings are also available at DRI Healthcare's website at drihealthcare.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Zhang

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust