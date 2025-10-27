Dream Payments and Wave Partner to Power Payments from Small Businesses to Their Vendors

The partnership helps small businesses pay vendors digitally, quickly, and securely -- saving time, reducing friction, and keeping them in control of their cash flow.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Dream Payments, the embedded payments platform for powering money movement for financial institutions, insurers, and software platforms, today announced a new partnership with Wave, one of North America's most trusted small-business financial platforms. Together, the companies are making it easier for entrepreneurs to pay vendors digitally, quickly, and securely -- helping them spend less time on administration and more time growing their business.

Making business payments simple and secure

Paying vendors has long been one of the most time-consuming parts of running a small business. Manual data entry, late payments, and reconciliation errors cost entrepreneurs valuable time and create cash-flow uncertainty. In many cases, vendor payments still rely on cheques and manual approvals, sometimes taking days to process. This partnership replaces that with digital payments that can be completed in minutes.

Through this partnership, Dream and Wave are enabling small businesses to send digital payments securely with just a few clicks -- simplifying vendor payments and helping entrepreneurs focus on what matters most: running their business.

This partnership is part of a broader shift in financial services: instead of dealing with a separate bank, entrepreneurs can now handle their money through tools like their accounting software. More than 300,000 small businesses rely on Wave today. Now, vendor payments -- historically one of the slowest and most manual financial processes -- can move at the same speed as modern invoicing, payroll, and accounting.

"Small business owners want modern tools that make paying vendors simple and predictable," said Brent Ho-Young, CEO of Dream Payments. "Our partnership with Wave makes that possible -- enabling digital payments that are faster, safer, and easier to manage, while giving entrepreneurs complete control and visibility over their accounts payable and vendor payments."

Delivering real-world benefits to entrepreneurs

The new offering is designed to help small businesses:

Multiple Payment Rails: Pay vendors digitally and on time across Real-Time Payments (RTP), Interac e-Transfer, EFT, and Virtual Cards.





Pay vendors digitally and on time across Real-Time Payments (RTP), Interac e-Transfer, EFT, and Virtual Cards. Self-Onboarding Vendors: Enable vendors to onboard themselves and manage their payment details securely through the Dream Payments Supplier Portal, reducing administrative overhead.





Enable vendors to onboard themselves and manage their payment details securely through the Dream Payments Supplier Portal, reducing administrative overhead. Cash-Flow Visibility: Improve cash-flow control with real-time payment tracking and automated confirmations.





Improve cash-flow control with real-time payment tracking and automated confirmations. Stronger Vendor Relationships: Strengthen vendor relationships by ensuring payments are fast, transparent, and reliable.

"At Wave, we've always believed small businesses deserve the same financial tools as large enterprises -- without the complexity," said Adnan Glavas, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Wave. "By partnering with Dream Payments, we're giving entrepreneurs the ability to make digital vendor payments that are secure, seamless, and built for the way they work."

Empowering the small-business ecosystem

The joint solution will go live first in Canada in Q4 2025, where businesses will be able to pay vendors using the payment methods they rely on most -- including Interac e-Transfer®, EFT, and virtual cards. Dream Payments is among the first payment providers approved by the Bank of Canada under the Retail Payment Activities Act -- a national framework that ensures customer funds are protected and payment services are operated safely and transparently.

In early 2026, the partnership will expand to the United States, supporting Real-Time Payments (with funds arriving in under 30 seconds), ACH bank transfers, and virtual cards, giving small businesses in both countries a modern, digital alternative to checks, manual approvals, and delayed supplier payments.

About Dream Payments

Dream Payments is the API-first, cloud-native platform powering embedded payments and programmable money for North America's largest banks, insurers, and software platforms. Dream enables its clients and partners to launch revenue-generating financial products and modernize how money moves -- letting them collect payments, send funds, store balances, and earn yield instantly, all within their own customer experiences. Whether it's a financial institution transforming merchant services, an insurer issuing instant claims payments, or a SaaS platform embedding pay-in and pay-out flows, Dream is the financial backbone where money--fiat or stablecoin--moves instantly, programmatically, and at global scale. Learn more at www.dreampayments.com.

About Wave

Wave Small Business Software ( waveapps.com ) provides simple money management solutions that empower micro and small business owners and solopreneurs to take control of their finances. More than 300,000 small businesses use Wave's comprehensive platform, which includes bookkeeping, invoicing, payroll, and payments solutions, as well as personalized bookkeeping and accounting coaching from Wave Advisors, a dedicated team of in-house experts. Wave is a subsidiary of H&R Block and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Nicole Pope

[email protected]

SOURCE Dream Payments