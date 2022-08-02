QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Drag Queens shows are back on the ships of AML Cruises in Quebec City and Montreal. Costumes, laughs and musical performances will be in store for you at these exclusive events offered in a dinner-and-a-show cruise format.

"We were very excited when AML Cruises contacted us to collaborate again this year, because these cruises allow us to showcase our community and reach a broader audience, while offering a unique performance on the river!" says event organizer Gabry Elle.

"Enjoy a humorous and entertaining getaway on the water while discovering the art of drag!" adds Noémie Cousineau, Marketing and Communications Director at AML Cruises.

Passengers of AML Cavalier Maxim will attend a spectacular show featuring Pétula Claque, Lady Boom Boom, Emma Déjà-Vu, Océane Aquablack, Sasha Baga and Gabry Elle on August 10, in Montreal.

The Quebec City Pride festival will be celebrated during a brunch cruise aboard the AML Louis Jolliet on September 3 in Quebec City. Drag Queens Scarlett Paris Evans, Jojo Bones, Gabry Elle, IGAnne and Narcissa Wolfe will give performances that will appeal to both drag enthusiasts and newcomers.

About AML Cruises

AML Cruises is a family business established in Quebec since 1972 with Quebec-based capital. It has become the largest cruise company in Canada, with its 25 ships sailing the St. Lawrence from Montreal to Tadoussac. The cruise company's quality, originality and diversity bring joy, emotions and wonder to more than 600,000 passengers every year. Its 750 employees' warm welcome and impeccable service have built the company's renown for nearly 50 years.

