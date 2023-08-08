DR. PHONE FIX, CANADA'S FASTEST GROWING CELL PHONE REPAIR CHAIN, ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BECOME AN APPLE INDEPENDENT REPAIR PROVIDER IN CANADA DOING OUT-OF-WARRANTY REPAIRS USING GENUINE APPLE PARTS

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix, Canada's growth leader in the cell phone repair business, announced today it has become an Apple Independent Repair Provider in Canada doing out-of-warranty repairs using genuine Apple parts.

Dr. Phone Fix CEO, Piyush Sawhney says, "We're delighted our technicians can now do out-of-warranty repairs using genuine Apple parts, sourced from Apple, and Apple diagnostics, tools and processes for iPhone customers. Our goal is to make sure all repairs are done reliably and safely. We will also continue to provide premium non-OEM repair options for iPhone and Mac users."

He added, "We pride ourselves on our record of high-quality repairs and fast turn-around times and are pleased to be able to now offer more options to our new and existing customers of Apple devices."

All repairs are backed by Dr. Phone Fix's industry leading warranty*.

Dr. Phone Fix has 33 locations in 20 cities and is Canada's top business award winner. It was a nominee, finalist or winner of 33 awards in 2022 including three Stevie® International Business Award GOLD trophies. The winners also included Bell, TELUS, BMO and Canadian Tire and were announced at a gala in London, England.

About Us

Dr. Phone Fix is a multiple award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada's multi-million-dollar cell phone and electronics repair industry. Founded in 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, it is Canada's largest privately owned company in the sector, and it is the second largest seller of certified pre-owned phones. It has been opening one new store every three weeks and now has 33 locations in 20 cities across four provinces with plans for 167 more. It's a partner with customer loyalty program, AIR MILES® and non-profit battery recycler, Call2Recycle. It has 14,000 verified positive Google reviews and a nearly perfect 5-Star rating.

To find the Dr. Phone Fix location nearest you, visit:

www.docphonefix.com/loc.



* All parts and labour warranties are covered by Dr. Phone Fix and are not covered by Apple.

SOURCE Dr. Phone Fix

For further information: Warren Michaels, Vice President/Brand & Business Development, Dr. Phone Fix, [email protected], C: 780-977-8261