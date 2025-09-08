DR. PHONE FIX ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation ("Dr. Phone Fix" or the "Company") (TSXV: DPF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 16,666,667 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

If, at any time following the closing of the Offering, the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is equal to or greater than $0.40 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 days after written notice is provided to the Warrant holders.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to support the implementation of its M&A growth strategy and for general working capital purposes.

"This financing provides us with the resources to accelerate our growth strategy," said Piyush Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Phone Fix. "In addition to opening new stores organically, we are targeting selective accretive M&A opportunities with the clear intention of approximately doubling our store count from 35 to 70 over the next 12 to 18 months. By expanding our national footprint, we will be well positioned to drive additional value for our shareholders, strengthen our industry partnerships, and solidify our position as Canada's leading independent mobile device repair and services provider."

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 25, 2025, and is subject to customary conditions, including the approval of the TSXV. The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering to an offering of 26,666,667 Units, for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000, at any time prior to closing of the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Dr. Phone Fix

Dr. Phone Fix is an award-winning, eco-friendly, and customer-centric leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, Dr. Phone Fix operates 35 corporately owned retail locations across Canada, offering fast and reliable device repairs, certified pre-owned devices, and a wide range of accessories. The Company maintains strong relationships with OEMs and certified suppliers to ensure high-quality service and product offerings.

www.docphonefix.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE (THE "TSXV") NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward looking information includes but is not limited to the successful closing of the Private Placement, in one or more tranches or at all; the possibility of an increase in the size of the Offering; the receipt of all applicable required regulatory approvals in respect of the Private Placement, including but not limited to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the successful execution of the Company's M&A growth strategy. Although the Company believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks (i) that the future plans of the Company may differ from those that currently are contemplated; and (ii) that the expected trading date of the Resulting Issuer Shares may change. Additional risks include those disclosed in the Filing Statement, which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Dr. Phone Fix

For further information: Piyush Sawhney, CEO and Director, Phone: (780) 996-5464, Email: [email protected], www.docphonefix.com.