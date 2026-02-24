DQ Canada Brings Back a Fan Favourite Treat with a Minty Twist

The Mint Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone is available now across DQ Canada locations for a limited time, while supplies last

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Last year, people across the country couldn't get enough of the Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone from DQ® Canada. Now, the viral menu item is back with a fresh twist: the NEW Mint Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone.

This perfectly crunchy new treat takes DQ's vanilla soft serve, dipping it in a subtle mint-flavoured cone coating with choco cookie pieces, delivering a delicious mint cookie taste.

DQ Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone (CNW Group/Dairy Queen Canada)

"We listen to our fans and are dedicated to providing them with the flavours they crave", said Candida Ness, VP of Marketing for DQ Canada. "The mass popularity of the Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone last year inspired us to create a version for all the mint lovers to enjoy."

But hurry, this limited-time dipped cone is only available at participating DQ Canada locations while supplies last.

The mint celebration continues with a fan favourite, as the Mint Oreo Blizzard® returns as DQ's Blizzard of the Month.

Canadians can also stay tuned for upcoming deals and promotions by downloading the DQ Mobile App and signing up for a DQ® Rewards account.

DQ® Rewards is an exciting program that offers deals, mobile ordering and points to collect and redeem against future purchases. Fans get access to exclusive deals, earn 10 DQ Rewards points for every $1 spent, receive a special birthday surprise and more.

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses, and services a system of more than 7,800 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

