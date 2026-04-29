DP World Tour and HCLTech announce new partnership

DP World Tour selects HCLTech to drive its multi-channel digital experience transformation; entities form multi-year marketing relationship focused on Europe

NOIDA, India and LONDON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, and the DP World Tour today announced that HCLTech will be the Official Digital Experience Partner of the Tour. Additionally, the DP World Tour – the premier men's professional golf circuit of the European Tour group – has selected HCLTech to lead a multi-year program transforming the Tour's global digital presence, with a strong focus on fan-centric innovation.

HCLTech will design and deliver next-generation digital experience platforms – anchored by the DP World Tour website and app – to reimagine how fans worldwide discover, follow and engage with the sport of golf. In addition, HCLTech will serve as an Official Marketing Partner of the Tour, with Official Partner status at five DP World Tour tournaments each season, along with significant hospitality, on-site and digital activations.

The DP World Tour, known as golf's global tour with players from 46 nationalities, operates in an increasingly data-rich, real-time environment where fans expect seamless access to live action, storytelling and insights across devices and geographies. HCLTech will bring together its expertise in digital engineering, experience design, data platforms and large-scale transformation to build high-performance, scalable web and mobile platforms that are intuitive, resilient and aligned with the Tour's global brand.

The transformed digital ecosystem will serve the needs of fans, on-course spectators, players and coaches, as well as media and commercial partners, enabling effortless access to live content, immersive experiences, in-depth analytics and personalized fan journeys across every interaction.

Speaking about the partnership, Jill Kouri, Chief Marketing Officer, HCLTech, said, "We're excited to partner with the DP World Tour – as both a client and a core marketing activation partner. On the client side, we're excited to be involved in a digital transformation program that will make it easier for fans to discover, analyze and share the moments that matter. From a partnership perspective, the collaboration further amplifies HCLTech's global brand presence, expanding our reach to diverse international audiences, primarily in Europe," she added.

"The DP World Tour has a truly global fan base, which demands a world-class digital ecosystem to engage fans seamlessly, week after week. As we continue to elevate our digital ambition, we selected HCLTech for its deep engineering heritage, proven expertise in building large-scale, always-on digital platforms and its ability to translate technology into meaningful fan experiences," said Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer, DP World Tour.

Max Hamilton, Executive Commercial Director, DP World Tour, added, "Golf is traditionally the 'sport of business,' and the Tour's global platform provides a targeted and flexible platform for HCLTech to showcase their innovation at scale and connect with audiences worldwide."

To know more, click here.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2026 totaled $14.7 billion. HCLTech also maintains a strong presence in global sports through strategic technology and brand partnerships, including MetLife Stadium in the United States, where it serves as the Official Digital Transformation Partner, and Cricket Australia, where it is the Official Digital Technology Partner. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men's professional golf tour of the European Tour group. As golf's global tour, we showcase global talent in global destinations and use our platform to build, entertain and connect our global community.



GLOBAL TALENT: We provide pathways and a platform for the leading international talent, bringing together golfing icons, national heroes and emerging stars from around the world.

GLOBAL DESTINATIONS: We stage tournaments in iconic cities and locations around the world and each week we celebrate and showcase the rich diversity of the courses, cities and cultures we visit.

GLOBAL COMMUNITY: We build, entertain and connect communities through our commitment to innovation, creative content and having a positive social and environmental impact.



Our 2026 Global Schedule features 42 tournaments in 25 different countries and comprises three distinct phases: five 'Global Swings', the 'Back 9' and the 'DP World Tour Play-Offs'. It features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour - and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings, the Tour's season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.



DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour's 50th season following its formation in 1972.



We also enjoy the support of many of the world's leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, Aldar, AWS, BMW, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Emirates, Fortinet, HCLTech, Husqvarna, Nexo and Vestas as Official Partners.

For more information, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas

[email protected]

Elka Ghudial, Europe

[email protected]

James Galvin, APAC

[email protected]

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648325/HCLTech_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HCLTech