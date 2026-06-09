HCLTech launches Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Mississauga to strengthen Canada's digital resilience

MISSISSAUGA, ON and NOIDA, India, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, today announced the launch of its Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Mississauga, Ontario, marking a significant expansion of its cybersecurity capabilities in Canada and reinforcing its long-term commitment to growth in the region.

The Mississauga center joins HCLTech's global network of 10 CSFCs to bring together advanced AI-driven security operations, real-time threat intelligence and next-generation cyber defense capabilities to help enterprises detect, respond to, recover from and mitigate evolving threats across complex digital environments.

As Canada prioritizes cybersecurity to protect enterprises and citizens in the digital age, the center addresses data sovereignty requirements, strengthening protection against ongoing risks through pre-emptive, resilient and locally supported cybersecurity capabilities.

"The launch of HCLTech's Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Mississauga is a strong step for Ontario's leadership in cybersecurity and digital innovation," said Hon. Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. "This investment will help protect Canadian businesses and infrastructure while creating good jobs and strengthening our digital economy."

"Our Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Mississauga reflects our strategic commitment to building resilient digital ecosystems for clients in Canada," said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech. "As cyber threats grow more sophisticated in an AI-led landscape, this center strengthens our ability to deliver intelligence-led security operations that help enterprises anticipate threats, recover faster and build total resilience while contributing to Canada's position as a global hub for cybersecurity and technology innovation."

HCLTech has built a strong presence in Canada over the past 16 years, contributing to the country's technology ecosystem and workforce development. With Ontario serving as a key hub for innovation and talent, the new CSFC creates opportunities to engage, nurture and grow the region's thriving cybersecurity talent ecosystem while further advancing the company's ambition to expand exponentially by 2030. The launch builds on recent investments, including the opening of its Calgary office and the inauguration of its AI lab on June 3.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2026 totaled $14.7 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas

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Elka Ghudial, EMEA

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James Galvin, APAC

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Nitin Shukla, India and MEA

[email protected]

SOURCE HCLTech