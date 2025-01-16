Downtown Vancouver-Based Spencer Building Carrier Hotel Unveils Development of Two New Data Halls

Amid North America's data centre space crunch, new capacity directly linked to Harbour Centre boosts Vancouver's appeal.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Spencer Building Carrier Hotel, part of the Harbour Centre Complex, is excited to announce that it is expanding its facility within the iconic Spencer Building. In response to growing North American demand for data centre services, the expansion will feature two new data halls on the Spencer Building's sixth floor, offering a total of 5 MW of power and 23,000 square feet of contiguous space. This power is in addition to the existing 3 MW being consumed by existing data centre business in Harbour Centre. This development underscores Spencer Building Carrier Hotel's commitment to helping businesses of all sizes unlock their full potential – all from the strategic location of the downtown core of Vancouver, Western Canada's premier connectivity hub.

As available data centre space in North America shrinks and prices reach record highs, businesses are facing mounting challenges in finding affordable, high-quality data centre solutions. Spencer Building Carrier Hotel's expansion eases these pressures by delivering state-of-the-art high-density, secure colocation spaces directly linked to its already-existing Meet-Me-Room 5 (MMR5) and Colo5 infrastructure as well as all of Harbour Centre's existing MMRs. It's a significant injection of new capacity that positions Vancouver as a market of choice for businesses facing difficulties in increasingly competitive Tier 1 and Tier 2 North American regions.

The rollout of the expansion will occur in two phases:

Phase 1 – Data Hall 1 : Offering 2.5 MW of power, this hall is designed with flexible build-to-suit configurations to accommodate unique client needs and scalable power options of up to 40 kW per cabinet. It is available now for concurrent buildout.

: Offering 2.5 MW of power, this hall is designed with flexible build-to-suit configurations to accommodate unique client needs and scalable power options of up to 40 kW per cabinet. It is available now for concurrent buildout. Phase 2 – Data Hall 2: Slated for 2027, this second hall will provide an additional 2.5 MW of capacity, further enhancing Spencer Building's infrastructure to support Vancouver's growing digital economy.

"Today's businesses, whether global enterprises, cloud providers, AI developers, carriers or from other business verticals, face a dual challenge of having to address escalating data demands and rising costs for data centre services," says Scott Despot, Director of Business Development and Sales at Spencer Building Carrier Hotel. "That's why we're thrilled to offer new, customizable data centre options within the Spencer Building. It's a significant expansion that will empower businesses to scale efficiently in Vancouver and serve customers or business partners throughout the rest of Canada, the U.S., and APAC regions. With this, we're redefining what it means to establish a footprint in Vancouver."

About Spencer Building Carrier Hotel:

As part of the Harbour Centre Complex, located in downtown Vancouver, Spencer Building Carrier Hotel is meeting demand for expanded connectivity and data centre capacity in western Canada. Strategically positioned as the nexus between Harbour Centre's established legacy and the cutting-edge potential of the 43,000 square feet of available space in the Spencer Building, Spencer Building Carrier Hotel provides enterprises, cloud providers, carriers, AI developers and a host of other companies with the room they need to unlock their full potential in Vancouver's growing digital market. With access to all major Canadian telecommunications providers, Tier 1 network operators, and peering exchanges, including a direct connection to VANIX, the Harbour Centre Complex continues to be a prime location for those seeking a strategic footprint on Canada's west coast.

