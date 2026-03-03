While most Canadians call it a hockey nation, soccer is the country's most-played sport - and Dove Men+Care is celebrating both

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada may be known as the hockey nation, but the country's most popular sport tells a different story. With 100 days to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Official Sponsor Dove Men+Care and Dove welcomed the tournament to Canada in the most Canadian way possible - by building an outdoor hockey rink with a soccer field on top. Because soccer is even played in winter, of course.

On February 27, The Soccer Rink – Powered by Dove Men+Care brought professional athletes, influencers, and fans together for a high energy event, where they took to the field to play soccer outdoors. The event marked the official 100 Day countdown to FIFA World Cup 26™, with matches being hosted in Toronto and Vancouver.

"Seeing the FIFA World Cup 26™ come to my home soil is incredibly special," said Alistair Johnston, Canadian professional soccer player. "Dove has always been part of my routine - it's what I use every day, on the field and in the locker room - so partnering with Dove and Dove Men+Care at a moment like this just made sense. Soccer has come a long way in Canada, and I'm excited for fans to feel the energy and pride this tournament will bring as we welcome the world to Canada with Dove Men+Care."

That energy and pride were impossible to miss at The Soccer Rink, where athletes and influencers captured moments on and off the field - proving that Canada is very much a soccer nation. Creators including Jed Tavernier brought the FIFA World Cup 26™ countdown to social, getting fans fired up across the country.

"FIFA World Cup 26™ is one of the most powerful cultural moments in global sport," said Laura McMurray, Engagement Lead - Deodorants at Unilever Canada. "Sports has an unmatched ability to bring people together - fueling passion, pride and emotional connection. We know these moments matter: 74% feel more loyal to brands that are involved in sport. That insight drives how we show up as an official sponsor. Dove Men+Care and Dove are focused on creating real, meaningful experiences that bring Canadians closer to the action and build confidence in the moments that matter most."

Looking ahead to the tournament, Dove Men+Care will continue to celebrate fans through immersive, on-the-ground experiences including The Fresh Clubhouse at official FIFA Fan Festivals in Toronto and Vancouver. These interactive spaces will offer fans a place to refresh and recharge between matches, with brand experiences and product trial opportunities designed to help them stay fresh throughout the tournament. Dove Men+Care will also partner with athletes and creators to amplify the excitement, culture and storytelling around FIFA World Cup 26™ in real time.

To top it all off, Dove Men+Care and Dove are giving Canadians multiple chances to win* must-have FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets – with the first contest now live at JoinTeamFresh.ca

*Please see full contest terms and conditions at JoinTeamFresh.ca.

