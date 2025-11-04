Doubling Down for Canada's Pups: The Canadian Kennel Club and the Nation's Top Pet Insurer, Trupanion, Reaffirms Alliance to Give Puppies the Best Start

Since the partnership began, Trupanion has paid more than $10.4 million CAD in claims for veterinary care for thousands of CKC-registered puppies.

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading medical insurance provider for cats and dogs in North America, and the Canadian Kennel Club (CKC) are excited to announce a renewed partnership after three years of successfully providing comprehensive pet health coverage to new litters and pet parents across Canada.

Since the alliance began in 2022, it has made a significant impact on CKC breeders and pet parents alike. Partnership highlights include:

More than 30 thousand claims paid, amounting to over $10.4 million CAD in claims for veterinary care.

amounting to over in claims for veterinary care. Over 26 thousand Go Home Day Offers activated, leading to more than 13 thousand puppies enrolled in a Trupanion plan.

Go Home Day Offers activated, leading to more than enrolled in a Trupanion plan. Over 2 thousand active breeders committed to best-in-class care, helping to enable early protection across more than 187 unique breeds.

The core benefit of the partnership remains Trupanion's exclusive Go Home Day Offer, which provides CKC-registered puppies with 30 days of Trupanion's full, robust coverage--with no payout limits, breed restrictions, or exclusions--at zero upfront cost. Most importantly, this introductory coverage provides essential peace of mind for both breeders and pet parents in those early days of a puppy's transition home.

"Choosing the right dog for your family can take months, or even years, so when you finally find 'the one,' it makes sense to want to give them the absolute best start in life--and that's exactly what Trupanion helps you do," said Margi Tooth, President and CEO of Trupanion. "Our ongoing partnership with the CKC is an acknowledgement of what we've built together, a seamless safety net for pet health that starts with the breeder and lasts a lifetime for the pet parent. We're thrilled CKC continues to recognize the value of our transparent policies and our sole ability to pay veterinarians instantly and directly, which makes a world of difference when a puppy needs care."

With Trupanion's Go Home Day Offer, pet parents can focus on bonding without the stress of an unexpected veterinary bill--which significantly reduces the risk of pet surrender--while breeders can feel confident in the placement, knowing that the puppy is covered.

"Our partnership with Trupanion has provided tremendous value to Canadian Kennel Club member breeders and their puppy buyers over the years, offering peace of mind through trusted pet health coverage," said Natalie Tarini, Executive Director, Canadian Kennel Club. "Since the partnership began, Trupanion has paid out millions in claims, underscoring the real impact and importance of this valued partnership with the Canadian Kennel Club."

What Breeders Have to Say

"We are proud to partner with Trupanion to ensure our puppies have coverage and support from day one. This partnership provides peace of mind for their new families and helps each puppy make a safe, confident start in their new home," said Laryssa Sawyer, owner of Cedar Creek Kennels. "It's an added layer of protection that reflects the dedication and responsibility we put into every litter we raise. We truly love working with Trupanion!"

To learn more about Trupanion's policies, including coverage exclusions such as pre-existing conditions, or to enroll in Trupanion's free Breeder Support Program, please visit: Trupanion | CKC.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entities American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada or GPIC Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com

About the Canadian Kennel Club

The Canadian Kennel Club (CKC) is the primary registry body for purebred dogs in Canada and currently recognizes 187 breeds. As a non-profit organization, the CKC is dedicated to advancing the interests of purebred dogs and their responsible owners and breeders in Canada and promoting the knowledge and understanding of the benefits which dogs can bring to Canadian society. The Club includes almost 20,000 individual members and over 700 breed clubs across Canada. The Club registers purebred dogs, regulates dog shows and performance events, and speaks out on major issues concerning dog ownership and the health and well-being of dogs across Canada. For more information, visit ckc.ca.

Media Contact: Trupanion Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Trupanion