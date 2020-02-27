Dotloop Now with Ontario Real Estate Forms

TORONTO and CINCINNATI, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Dotloop ®, an industry-leading, end-to-end transaction management platform for real estate professionals, announced today its first Canadian provincial-wide access to forms. Ontario Real Estate Association's Standard Forms and Clauses are now available directly within dotloop, creating an improved transaction management option for OREA's 80,000 members.

The addition of OREA Forms provides agents a more reliable, faster, and easier to use way to manage their transactions in dotloop. Streamlined access to OREA Forms within dotloop significantly improves the transaction flow for agents by removing the need to download and import forms into their system of choice, saving them valuable time.

"Adding access to OREA Forms is a significant step for dotloop as we see an increasing number of Canadian agents using dotloop to manage their transactions," said Errol Samuelson, Chief Industry Development Officer, Zillow Group. "With more than half of all U.S. residential real estate transactions touched by dotloop, we are excited to grow the tools available to agents in Canada while enhancing and adding value to the dotloop experience."

Nelson Goulart, Broker of Record, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Signature Service, chose dotloop for the value it provides his office. He sees the addition of OREA Forms as just one more benefit to the platform.

"When we decided to become a completely paperless office, we needed a comprehensive and single solution that would resolve e-signature and transaction management. After considering other tools, we chose dotloop," he said. "Dotloop has single handedly revolutionized how our office operates and how our agents conduct business."

"Technology is an important part of how we help our members serve their communities," said Tim Hudak, Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Real Estate Association. "We are excited to offer our members the benefit of a streamlined transaction management platform with access to our Forms within dotloop."

