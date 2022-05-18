DoorDash gives Canadians the chance to get their hands on a free McDonald's Big Mac®* until June 12

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, DoorDash announced that DashPass, the company's membership program, is now the only Pass with unlimited $0 delivery fees on McDelivery. And to celebrate, Canadians can enjoy a free Big Mac and $0 delivery fees on orders over $20 when using DashPass, from now until June 12*, valid only one time.

Starting today, Canadians can continue to enjoy favourites like the Egg McMuffin®, Big Mac and World Famous Fries™ delivered right to their doorstep, with no delivery fees with the DashPass membership.

DashPass membership** is available for $9.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Members can take advantage of unlimited deliveries from thousands of eligible restaurants with $0 delivery fees over the minimum subtotal (service fees apply), in addition to 5% back on pick up orders and exclusive deals. DashPass members can also enjoy exclusive member benefits including DashPass only promotions.

"We are always looking to connect and serve our customers in new and exciting ways," said Shilpa Arora, General Manager at DoorDash Canada. "We are excited to continue our partnership with McDonald's, a customer favourite and offer their loyal fan base more ways to enjoy McDelivery through DashPass."

Canadians will also have the chance to win free McDonald's on DashPass orders for a week for a year (up to $1,040) by joining a national treasure hunt for Golden DashPasses during the weekend of May 28th. Simply follow @doordash_ca to piece together the clues to find a Golden DashPass card hidden around Toronto and Vancouver's most iconic arches!

*Offer valid for one (1) Big Mac, while supplies last. Offer valid from 5/23/2022 through 6/12/2022. Limited number of offers available. Not valid with Extra Value Meals. Discount applies to valid individual items only. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $20 or more, before taxes and fees. Valid only at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada. Visit DoorDash.com for terms.

**DashPass 30-Day Free Trial: You will be charged $9.99/month plus any taxes on a recurring basis to receive $0 delivery fees and lower service fees until you cancel (fee subject to change). Offer only available to select users as indicated in each user's DoorDash account. Free one month trial offer applicable for 30 (thirty) days from the day on which it is initiated.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 percent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit mcdonalds.ca.

