Vrbo advises travellers to book Victoria Day stays by March 22, Canada Day by May 8

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, Vrbo® unveiled eleven key dates for booking travel in 2023. The busiest months for booking whole, private vacation rentals are January and February, so the race is on in high-demand locations.

To have a wider selection of available vacation rentals for key travel periods in 2023, travellers are advised to book by the below dates:1

DON’T RISK YOUR SUMMER TRIP: VRBO REVEALS BOOK-BY DATES FOR KEY TRAVEL SEASONS

Family Day: January 19 March Break: February 1 Victoria Day : March 22 Saint- Jean Baptiste Day (QC) : April 26 Canada Day: May 8 Civic Holiday (QC): June 13 Labour Day: July 7 Thanksgiving: August 15 Ski season: October 5 Winter/holiday break: November 7 New Year's Eve: November 8

"If you're looking to book a private vacation home for a major holiday in 2023, mark your calendars with Vrbo's book-by dates," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. "All of these dates are two weeks earlier than they were in years past. Those two weeks can make or break snagging a coveted mountain cabin for a spring break ski trip or a beachside cottage for that annual summer vacation."

In addition to booking by the above dates, travellers can use the following tips and Vrbo tools to help find the best vacation homes:

Try out alternative destinations:

Vrbo vacation homes in top summer destinations such as Muskoka, Ontario, as well as Vancouver, Canada tend to book up more quickly and earlier than other spots. To have additional options, consider hidden gem destinations such as:

Kootenay Boundary, B.C.

Lunenberg, N.S.

Essex County, ON.

Frontenac County, ON.

Laurentians, QC

Plan together with Trip Boards:

With Vrbo Trip Boards, travellers can curate and save their favorite properties in one place and streamline group planning by inviting everyone in their group to do the same. To help inspire travellers planning their 2023 vacations, Vrbo curated these Trip Boards to help to turn bucket lists into a book-it lists:

Take advantage of flexible cancellation policies:

Families and groups of friends booking far in advance for their spring and summer trips should book properties that offer flexible cancellation policies in case travel plans change. The most flexible policy allows travellers to cancel their booking up to 14 days before check-in for a full refund, and many hosts have adopted these policies.

Use search filters to narrow down results:

The many search filters in the Vrbo app can be used to narrow down options when looking for a vacation home. Helpful filters when searching on Vrbo include:

Price: Filter search results by either the nightly rate or the total price of a vacation rental, including fees, to hone in on properties that fall within a specific vacation budget. Vrbo first introduced this feature more than two years ago so that travelers can clearly see the total price of a vacation home before booking.

Filter search results by either the nightly rate or the total price of a vacation rental, including fees, to hone in on properties that fall within a specific vacation budget. Vrbo first introduced this feature more than two years ago so that travelers can clearly see the total price of a vacation home before booking. Features & amenities: Some of the most sought-after amenities on Vrbo include private pools, hot tubs and backyard or patio spaces. Using these filters helps travellers find properties with the ideal spaces and amenities to accommodate their group's needs.

Some of the most sought-after amenities on Vrbo include private pools, hot tubs and backyard or patio spaces. Using these filters helps travellers find properties with the ideal spaces and amenities to accommodate their group's needs. Free cancellation policy: Filter by properties that offer flexible cancellation policies, as noted above, to have more flexibility with travel plans.

Download and book on the Vrbo app:

Travellers that book and pay through the Vrbo app or site are automatically covered by the Book with Confidence Guarantee. This guarantee, which has been protecting Vrbo travellers for years, offers protections before, during and after a stay, including payment protection against fraudulent listings, lodging assistance if travelers are unable to check-in and rebooking assistance if the host cancels at the last minute.

About Vrbo



In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.

Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travellers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.ca.

© 2023 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo, HomeAway, the Vrbo logo, and the HomeAway logo are trademarks of HomeAway.

Follow Vrbo on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and Twitter.

1Based on an analysis of Vrbo vacation rental demand for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022.

SOURCE Vrbo

For further information: For media inquiries, contact [email protected]