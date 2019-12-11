Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto Receives Recognition and Acclaim on the Global Stage in 2019

TORONTO, Dec. 11 2019 /CNW/ - Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto has once again been recognized on the world stage after an unprecedented year of accolades. Most recently named Best Italian Restaurant in Canada & included in the Top Ten of All Restaurants in Canada by La Liste, Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto has gained international recognition over the past year with a series of prolific awards and honours.

Based on the compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and millions of online reviews, La Liste offers the best global restaurant selection handpicked by discerning food critics and expert guides. La Liste is a true reflection of global sentiment on restaurants from a wide spectrum of respected sources and verified customer reviews.

La List is the latest in a number of high profile accolades Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto has received over the past year. This level of international acclaim and recognition in such a short period of time is truly unique and a testament to the exceptional experiences created there.

In 2019 alone, Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto has been recognized with multiple national and international awards and honours, including:

2nd Best Italian Restaurant in the World - 50 Top Italy

Best New Restaurant in the World & Tre Forchette (3 Forks) - Gambero Rosso

Best Italian Restaurant in Canada & Top Ten of All Restaurants in Canada 2020 - La Liste

Distinguished Restaurants of North America - DiRoNA

Top 100 Restaurants in Canada 2019 - OpenTable

Best of Award of Excellence - Wine Spectator

Best Restaurants in Canada 2019 - Canada's 100 Best

"It is truly an honour to have Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto recognized on a global stage with so many prolific awards. I want to again congratulate Michelin Star Chefs Alfonso and Ernesto Iaccarino and the entire team at Don Alfonso1890 Toronto for receiving so many significant honours in such a short period of time. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional dining experiences and ensuring we keep Toronto's culinary scene front and center on the global stage." - Nick Di Donato, President and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group.

