/NOT FOR RELEASE OVER US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE US/

MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has priced an offering (the "Offering") of $750 million aggregate principal amount of fixed rate senior unsecured notes to be issued in two series, consisting of $375 million aggregate principal amount of 3.940% senior unsecured notes due July 25, 2031 (the "2031 Notes") and $375 million aggregate principal amount of 4.576% senior unsecured notes due April 2, 2036 (the "2036 Notes", and together with the 2031 Notes, the "Notes").

The Notes are being offered through an agency syndicate consisting of RBC Dominion Securities Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Capital Markets and Scotia Capital Inc., as Joint Bookrunners, and TD Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. and Casgrain & Company Limited. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The 2031 Notes will be issued at par for aggregate gross proceeds of $375 million and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.940% per annum, payable semi-annually, until maturity on July 25 and January 25 of each year, commencing on July 25, 2026. The 2036 Notes will also be issued at par for aggregate gross proceeds of $375 million and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.576% per annum, payable semi-annually, until maturity on April 2 and October 2 of each year, commencing on October 2, 2026.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay the $375 million aggregate principal amount of the Corporation's outstanding 1.871% fixed rate senior unsecured notes due July 8, 2026 which will be repaid in full at maturity, to fund capital expenditure initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be direct unsecured obligations of Dollarama and will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Dollarama. The Notes have been assigned a provisional rating of BBB (high), with a stable trend, by DBRS Limited, and are being offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation.

The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of, the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about the timing and completion of the Offering, the expected use of the net proceeds of the Offering, and any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2026 and in the Corporation's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect us; however, they should be considered carefully. The purpose of the forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations regarding the Offering and other future events, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The closing of the Offering is subject to general market and other conditions and there can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed or that the terms of the Offering will not be modified.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at March 31, 2026, and the Corporation has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Dollarama

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Canada, Dollarama (TSX: DOL) is a leading Canadian value retailer with international reach with more than 2,800 conveniently located stores and over 43,000 people serving customers in seven countries on three continents. In every market where it operates, Dollarama aims to provide compelling value at select low fixed price points and convenient access to a wide assortment of affordable everyday and seasonal merchandise that appeals to a broad customer base.

Dollarama operates more than 1,700 stores in Canada with a presence in all ten provinces and two territories. In Australia, Dollarama operates the country's largest discount retail chain, The Reject Shop, with a national network of over 400 stores. Dollarama is also the majority shareholder, through its equity-accounted investments, in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity which has more than 700 stores located in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru. For more information, go to www.dollarama.com.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

For further information: Investors: Patrick Bui, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 737-1006 x1237, [email protected]; Media: Lyla Radmanovich, PELICAN PR, (514) 845-8763, [email protected]