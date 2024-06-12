MONTREAL, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 16, 2024 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Against # % # % Joshua Bekenstein 204,770,322 94.41 12,118,731 5.59 Gregory David 206,867,451 95.38 10,022,162 4.62 Elisa D. Garcia C. 212,688,820 98.06 4,200,293 1.94 Stephen Gunn 192,255,774 88.64 24,633,759 11.36 Kristin Mugford 210,282,790 96.95 6,606,823 3.05 Nicholas Nomicos 206,663,767 95.30 10,201,146 4.70 Neil Rossy 212,304,884 97.89 4,584,651 2.11 Samira Sakhia 213,909,760 98.63 2,979,253 1.37 Thecla Sweeney 213,147,800 98.27 3,741,701 1.73 Huw Thomas 206,359,394 95.15 10,529,583 4.85

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,569 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com . Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 547 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

