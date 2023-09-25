TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Extraordinary crossing guards across Canada are at the front line of children's safety, providing vigilance, caring and community as children travel to and from school. Parachute, Canada's national charity dedicated to injury prevention, wants to hear about these unsung community heroes through our Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard contest.

The annual contest was launched in 2005 to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of dynamic crossing guards who help keep our children safe. Since 2022, the contest is supported by Desjardins Insurance, Parachute's exclusive road-safety partner.

Three crossing guards in Canada will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. Each winning guard receives $500, as does each of their schools. Anyone from a parent to a teacher, principal or community member can make the nomination, using the online submission form at https://parachute.ca/crossingguardnomination.

Nominators will be asked to describe why their guard deserves recognition and you can upload up to four supporting documents, such as photos or a child's drawing.

Nominations are open now and close on Friday, November 17, 2023.

"Each year, I am so impressed with how passionate people are about honouring the crossing guards in their communities and Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard Contest gives us the opportunity to support and celebrate their work," says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute.

"Pedestrian safety is very important for Canadians. Crossing guards are part of communities' life; they work tirelessly to promote safe mobility while keeping students safe each and every day," says Valérie Lavoie, President & COO of Desjardins General Insurance Group. "Desjardins Insurance is a proud supporter of this annual contest to give the hard-working crossing guards much deserving recognition."

For more information on Parachute and our commitment to pedestrian safety, visit parachute.ca.

About Parachute

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44 and the financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $29.4 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachute.ca and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $407.1 billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms, and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

