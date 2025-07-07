USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – This week in Geneva, the World Health Organization (WHO) is hosting a workshop titled "Enabling AI for Health Innovation and Access," spotlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming global healthcare. From reducing system strain to enabling faster diagnoses, AI is now being credited with breakthroughs once thought years away. In the U.S., the Department of Justice (DOJ) recently cited AI tools in a record-setting healthcare fraud bust. And in clinical settings, AI models are beginning to outperform doctors in diagnosing complex cases. For retail investors tracking the rapid evolution of this sector, several public companies are emerging as key players—Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTH), Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX), and Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDAI).

Doctors Are Being Outpaced by AI-Powered Algorithms — Here’s What It Means for Investors

The global AI in healthcare market is on pace to exceed $110 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 38.6%, according to MarketsandMarkets. Looking further ahead, Accenture estimates AI could unlock an additional $461 billion in value by 2035, as the healthcare sector approaches $2.26 trillion. These projections underscore how AI is reshaping everything from patient care and diagnostics to infrastructure and financial strategy across the industry.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech set to reach a key regulatory milestone today, July 7, with their pre-submission meeting with the U.S. FDA. The session will help define the clinical roadmap for Vision AI, their flagship disease-screening platform, as the team moves toward 510(k) clearance for commercial use in the U.S. market. With support from global CRO Fortrea and seasoned regulatory advisors, the companies are focused on streamlining the approval process and paving the way for large-scale diabetic screening nationwide.

"We're approaching a key milestone," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio. "We've been preparing thoroughly with the support of an experienced CRO and expert regulatory advisors, and we're optimistic about the outcome. Diabetic retinopathy is the number one cause of preventable blindness worldwide. That's unacceptable—and we believe technology can change that. But this is just the beginning. Retinal screening offers a gateway to detecting many systemic conditions early—like Alzheimer's, cardiovascular disease, and more."

Avant's broader diabetes push is now entering a critical phase. It has signaled intentions to launch a standalone company to develop a potential treatment for diabetes, complementing its screening and detection suite. This would streamline its structure by integrating data, IP, and leadership under one roof, eliminating the holding-company inefficiencies currently in place.

Over 30% of those living with diabetes will develop diabetic retinopathy, a disease that can be prevented with an accurate diagnosis. More recently, Avant and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech have begun offering free Vision AI scans inside Grupo Dökka's Fischel and La Bomba pharmacy chains.

Avant's Vision AI platform uses retinal imaging and artificial intelligence to rapidly detect diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases, as well as systemic conditions like fatty liver, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular risk.

The team is finalizing a low-cost, cloud-connected retinal camera that could operate in clinics and rural settings without specialist staff. And with new disease modules in the pipeline—including a blood test-linked dementia screening tool—Avant is steadily building out a scalable, multi-condition platform designed to close the loop between early detection and timely intervention.

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of preventive care, improving both life expectancy and quality of life for people around the world," added Vargas. "That's the mission behind everything we do."

Recently, Avant signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Ainnova Tech—bringing leadership, data, and intellectual property together ahead of a scheduled FDA pre-submission meeting in July. Folding the joint venture into a single public entity would remove the current holding-company structure, streamlining everything from regulatory filings to revenue recognition.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies Inc. https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is partnering with cancer diagnostics firm Lunit to deliver customizable, AI-driven healthcare solutions on Azure.

"With Microsoft Azure, we are shaping an ecosystem that supports partners like Lunit in delivering scalable AI innovations," said Naveen Valluri, General Manager, Health and Life Sciences Data and AI at Microsoft. "By combining our infrastructure with clinical-grade AI developed in close collaboration with leaders like Lunit, we're accelerating the development of intelligent, integrated solutions for radiology and beyond."

The collaboration focuses on site-specific model tuning and workflow automation to enhance diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency. It marks another step in Microsoft's push to power real-world clinical AI adoption at scale.

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTH) recently closed its $708 million acquisition of Prospect Health, a large value-based care network with over 11,000 providers and 600,000 covered lives. The deal brings an integrated platform of clinics, health plans, a specialty pharmacy, and a licensed hospital into Astrana's growing national footprint.

"We are excited to welcome Prospect Health's physicians, providers, and team members to Astrana Health," said Brandon Sim, President and CEO of Astrana. "Together, we will further accelerate our mission to drive consistent, coordinated, high-quality patient outcomes at scale, ultimately driving greater value across the healthcare ecosystem."

As a physician-centric, AI-powered organization, Astrana sees the acquisition as a way to scale its proactive, high-quality care model using proprietary tech and data infrastructure. The company expects Prospect to contribute $1.2 billion in annual revenue and generate $81 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) has partnered with MIT to launch Boltz-2, an open-source AI model designed to predict molecular binding affinity with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Boltz-2 outperforms industry benchmarks, delivering near–FEP-level precision at speeds up to 1000 times faster than traditional methods.

"Selecting the right molecules early is one of the most fundamental challenges in drug discovery, with implications for whether R&D programs succeed or fail," said Najat Khan, Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Recursion. "By predicting both molecular structure and binding affinity simultaneously with unprecedented speed and scale, Boltz-2 gives R&D teams a powerful tool to triage more effectively and focus resources on the most promising compounds. Collaborations like this, bridging academic innovation and industry application, play an important role in advancing the field and, ultimately, improving how we develop and deliver medicines for patients."

Trained on over 5 million assay measurements and powered by Recursion's NVIDIA-accelerated BioHive-2 supercomputer, the model is expected to significantly accelerate in silico drug screening and small molecule discovery. This collaboration highlights Recursion's leadership in integrating large-scale machine learning with real-world drug development.

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDAI) has filed for FDA clearance of its DeepView® System, an AI-enabled device that predicts burn wound healing using multispectral imaging and proprietary algorithms.

"This FDA submission is a major milestone for Spectral AI and the DeepView System, representing a crucial step toward bringing this innovative diagnostic device to market in the United States," said Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, MD, Chairman of the Board at Spectral AI. "It provides clinicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment tool designed to assist clinical decision-making and may significantly improve patient outcomes."

Designed to support clinicians with same-day assessments, the platform aims to improve outcomes while reducing reliance on subjective evaluation. Supported by BARDA and classified as a Breakthrough Device, DeepView reflects the growing role of predictive AI in frontline medical diagnostics.

