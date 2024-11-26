Canadians are in support of creating more competition among internet providers, with cost savings and increased choice seen as the greatest impacts.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is calling on Canadians to protect their right to choose their Internet service provider, launching a petition to counter a federal government order asking the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to reconsider allowing TELUS to offer fibre internet services to consumers in Ontario and Quebec. TELUS is urging consumers to join the movement to protect competition and choice by signing its #YourInternetYourChoice petition.

The CRTC's original ruling—made after 17 months of consultation with over 300 participants, including consumer groups and the Competition Bureau—opened the door for new entrants like TELUS to offer Internet services in Ontario and Quebec, boosting competition in the market and offering Canadians greater choice.

"We're already seeing the positive impact of the CRTC's original decision," said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-President of TELUS and President of TELUS Consumer Solutions. "As a new entrant in Ontario and Quebec, customers are choosing TELUS for their Internet service, proving that when more competition and choice is offered, the Canadian consumer wins with better affordability and increased options."

A recent Rubicon Strategy survey highlights how critical this issue is to Canadians:

77% of Canadians support action to create more competition among internet providers

84% of Canadians agree "You should have the choice to select who provides your internet. It's your choice on which brand gives you the best price and quality."

Since entering the Ontario and Quebec markets, TELUS has been signing up customers daily, offering not just affordable Internet, but innovative bundles that integrate mobility, entertainment, home automation, security, health services and much more. The federal Cabinet's order to revisit the CRTC's decision puts this progress at risk, creating uncertainty for consumers.

"This is about ensuring Canadians have the freedom to choose the best provider for their needs," Mawji added. "At TELUS, we're committed to delivering exceptional service, innovative solutions, and affordable pricing. We urge the CRTC to maintain its original ruling, which aligns with Canada's goal of greater competition, better pricing, and enhanced consumer choice."

Make Your Voice Heard

TELUS is calling on all Canadians to support their right to choose by signing the petition at Change.org/YourInternetYourChoice . Protect your access to affordable high speed Internet.

These are the findings of a poll conducted by Rubicon Strategy on behalf of TELUS. The research was conducted online from November 22-24, 2024 using a sample of 1511 Canadians, including oversamples of Ontario (n=531), and Quebec (n=536). Quotas and weighting were used to ensure that the sample's composition reflects the Canadian population according to census population parameters. The margin of error for a probability-based random sample of this size would be +/-3%. This survey is registered with the CRIC (Canadian Research Insights Council). Please click here to enter your project code: 20241125-TE939 to verify.

