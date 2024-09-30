MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - METRO INC. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.3350 per common share, which is the same amount as the quarterly dividend declared for the previous quarter. This dividend is payable on November 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 24, 2024.

À propos de METRO INC.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 640 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: François Thibault, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, 514 643-1000