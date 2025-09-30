MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - METRO INC. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share, which is the same amount as the quarterly dividend declared for the previous quarter. This dividend is payable on November 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 23, 2025.

Clarification: This release replaces a previous version in which the dividend payment date was incorrectly stated as November 11, 2025. The correct payment date is November 12, 2025.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $21 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 995 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

