Diverso Energy Partners with Top GTA Developers on New Projects as Demand for Geothermal Expertise Accelerates

Recent projects include 50 Wilson Heights Boulevard with Greenwin, KingSett Capital, and Tridel, and Oakville Yards with The Daniels Corporation. As the only fully vertically integrated geothermal utility company in North America--Diverso offers an unmatched combination of technical depth, delivery capability, and proven experience in executing and managing geothermal systems at scale.

"Geothermal has quickly moved from an emerging option to a mainstream consideration for large, complex developments," said Tim Weber, CEO, Diverso Energy. "Developers are looking for partners with the right business model, who understand construction realities, schedule pressure, and long-term building performance--and that's where Diverso continues to differentiate itself."

As geothermal infrastructure becomes more deeply embedded in the planning and underwriting of large residential projects, developers are placing greater emphasis on execution risk and long-term accountability--particularly for systems that directly influence building performance and operating economics.

"We're excited about the impact this technology will bring to our operations and resident experience," says Kevin Green, President and CEO of Greenwin. "Diverso has been a fantastic partner throughout the process, and we've really valued their expertise and collaborative approach."

That was echoed by Jeff Thomas, Group Head, Development at KingSett Capital. "Sustainability remains a core value for KingSett. We are pleased to work with our partner, Greenwin, to execute long-term sustainable strategies at the asset level to drive long-term project economics and stakeholder value."

Looking ahead, Diverso expects innovative developer partnerships--such as the recent joint venture with Mattamy Homes, one of North America's largest privately owned homebuilders--to play a central role in its growth strategy. Already featuring the largest geothermal drilling fleet in Canada, Diverso recently added four new specialized rigs from its Italian supplier to keep pace with projected demand.

Diverso Energy Inc. offers a unique geoexchange utility model for low-rise, multi-family, office, and institutional buildings. Diverso designs, builds, owns, and operates geoexchange utility systems, allowing clients to leverage the significant benefits of geothermal energy without traditional financial or operating risks. Diverso has helped hundreds of clients, including some of Canada's leading real estate developers, accelerate the transition to fully electrified buildings.

