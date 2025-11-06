Tucows Delivers Strong Results in Q3 And Reiterates Full-Year Financial Guidance

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global internet services leader, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

"We're seeing the operating leverage we've been working toward," said Ivan Ivanov, CFO of Tucows. "Broad‑based topline growth, strong economics at Wavelo, continued margin expansion from Domains, and a more capital‑efficient Ting combined to deliver a 53% increase in Adjusted EBITDA on 9% gross‑profit growth. This puts our year-to-date consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $39.5 million slightly ahead of progress towards our 2025 guidance. The business is becoming simpler and healthier, and we have a clear line of sight to further improvement with initiatives underway to deliver value for Tucows' shareholders."

Financial Results

Consolidated net revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased 6.8% to $98.6 million from $92.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, driven by revenue gains from all three Tucows businesses.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 increased 9% to $24.2 million from $22.2 million from the third quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit was driven by strong year-over-year margin gains from Wavelo and Tucows Domains.

Net loss for the third quarter was $23.0 million ($2.08 per share), compared with a net loss of $22.3 million ($2.03 per share) in Q3 2024. Adjusted net loss¹ was $15.8 million (adjusted EPS¹ of $(1.42)) in Q3 2025 versus $19.8 million (adjusted EPS¹ of $(1.81)) in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter of 2025 grew 53% to $13.3 million from $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year improvement was fueled by revenue growth across all three segments; margin expansion from Wavelo and Tucows Domains; Ting's shift to a capital-light model, and cost discipline and AI-driven efficiencies across the Company.

We ended the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents of $70.8 million. This compares with $68.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $91.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Summary Financial Results

(In Thousands of US Dollars, except Per Share data)



3 Months ended September 30 9 Months ended September 30 2025 (unaudited) 2024

(unaudited) % Change

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) 2024

(unaudited) % Change

(unaudited) Net Revenues 98,558 92,297 7 % 291,630 269,177 8 % Gross Profit 24,181 22,188 9 % 69,822 61,314 14 % Income Earned on Sale of Transferred Assets, net 3,020 3,853 (22) % 8,873 10,831 (18) % Net Income (Loss) (23,019) (22,297) (3) % (53,789) (67,385) 20 % Adjusted Net Income (Loss)¹ (15,788) (19,827) 20 % (46,979) (61,042) 23 % Basic earnings (Loss) per common share (2.08) (2.03) (2) % (4.87) (6.15) 21 % Adjusted Basic earnings (Loss) per common share¹ (1.42) (1.81) 21 % (4.25) (5.57) 24 % Adjusted EBITDA¹ 13,269 8,688 53 % 39,517 22,068 79 % Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,534 (4,564) 134 % (3,151) (14,950) 79 %

1 Non-GAAP financial measures are described below and reconciled to GAAP measures in the accompanying tables.

Summary of Revenues, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands of US Dollars)



Revenue Gross Profit 2 Adj. EBITDA¹ 3 Months ended

September 30 3 Months ended

September 30 3 Months ended

September 30 2025

(unaudited) 2024

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) 2024

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) 2024

(unaudited)













DOMAINS AND WAVELO SERVICES

























Tucows Domain Services:











Wholesale











Domain Services 51,888 49,871







Value Added Services 6,107 5,175







Total Wholesale 57,995 55,046





















Retail 9,842 9,669







Total Tucows Domain Services 67,837 64,715 19,105 17,843 12,097 11,529













Wavelo Services:











Platform Services 11,856 10,075







Other Professional Services 0 7







Total Wavelo Platform Services 11,856 10,082 7,674 6,150 4,285 3,429













Total Domains and Wavelo Services 79,693 74,797 26,779 23,993 16,382 14,958













TING INTERNET SERVICES

























Fiber Internet Services 16,976 15,310 339 (578) (882) (5,070)













CORPORATE & OTHER

























Mobile Services and Eliminations 1,889 2,190 (2,937) (1,227) (2,231) (1,200)













Total 98,558 92,297 24,181 22,188 13,269 8,688

1 Non-GAAP financial measures are described below and reconciled to GAAP measures in the accompanying tables. 2 Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, the Company revised its presentation of segment gross profit to reflect amounts net of network expenses. This change provides a more consistent view of segment-level profitability and aligns with how management evaluates operating performance. The revision did not impact gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA or revenue.

Notes:

1. Tucows reports all financial information required in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events, as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance, and should be read in addition to, rather than instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP; Adjusted net income to GAAP net income; and adjusted basic earnings per share to GAAP basic earnings per share, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before certain recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions, loss on debt extinguishment and costs that are not indicative of on-going performance (profitability), including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of US dollars):



3 Months ended September 30 9 Months ended September 30 2025

(unaudited) 2024

(unaudited) 2025

(unaudited) 2024

(unaudited) Net income (Loss) for the period (23,019) (22,297) (53,789) (67,385) Less:







Provision (recovery) for income taxes 2,456 3,074 6,887 6,068 Depreciation of property and equipment 10,405 9,526 31,404 29,686 Impairment of property and equipment 10,885 852 11,524 905 Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment (3,965) - (5,753) - Amortization of intangible assets 1,072 1,209 3,393 4,089 Interest expense, net 13,901 13,095 41,135 37,527 Stock-based compensation 1,387 1,808 4,278 5,383 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities (164) (197) (601) 357 Acquisition and transition costs* 311 1,618 1,039 5,438









Adjusted EBITDA 13,269 8,688 39,517 22,068

* Acquisition and transition costs represent transaction-related expenses and transitional expenses. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to best evaluate our operating results and understand the operating trends of our core business without the effect of acquisition and transition costs, impairment expenses and losses on extinguishment of debt. Acquisition and transition costs represent transaction-related expenses and transitional expenses. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments. Since adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial performance measures, the Company's calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's adjusted net income and adjusted EPS definitions exclude from the calculation of reported GAAP net income and GAAP EPS, the effect of the following items: impairment of property and expenses, acquisition and transition costs (including restructuring charges) and loss on debt extinguishment.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to GAAP net income (In thousands of US dollars, except Per Share data):



3 Months ended September 30 9 Months ended September 30 2025 (unaudited) 2024 (unaudited) 2025 (unaudited) 2024 (unaudited) Net Income (Loss) for the period (23,019) (22,297) (53,789) (67,385) Less:







Acquisition and transition costs* 311 1,618 1,039 5,438 Impairment of property and equipment 10,885 852 11,524 905 Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment (3,965) 0 (5,753) 0 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)¹ for the period (15,788) (19,827) (46,979) (61,042) Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share¹ (1.42) (1.81) (4.25) (5.57)

* Acquisition and transition costs represent transaction-related expenses and transitional expenses. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Management Commentary

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025, management's pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript), discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials.

Following management's prepared commentary, for the subsequent seven days, until Thursday, November 13, 2025, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at [email protected]. Management will post responses to questions in an audio recording and transcript to the Company's website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at approximately 5 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages over 22 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 33,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows' business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

