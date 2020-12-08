District Ventures and EDC Invest in Gut-Health Innovators Fody Foods

From pasta sauces and salad dressings, to salsas and snack bars, Fody's entire product line is free from any of the triggers commonly associated with digestive discomfort (such as onions, garlic, lactose, or gluten), and is Monash-certified Low Fodmap, as well as certified vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO verified.

"We love innovative products in the food space – especially ones that not only taste great but enhance a consumer's diet through a natural ingredient base," said Arlene Dickinson, General Partner of District Ventures Capital. "Fody, a B Corp certified company, is led by an experienced entrepreneur, focused on providing clean, gut-healthy foods to aid the millions of people suffering from digestive issues. We're excited to invest in them and see their business continue to grow in North America and beyond."

Founded in 2016 by Steven J. Singer, Fody has significantly grown its distribution and offers products online and in 7,000+ stores across North America. No stranger to producing products for consumers with dietary restrictions, Singer is the co-founder of Glutino – one of the largest gluten-free brands in the marketplace. In addition to food products, Fody provides educational resources and recipes in support of IBS sufferers, and individuals with digestive discomfort through their website and social media channels. The investment will enable Fody to continue distribution growth and marketing initiatives across North America.

"At Fody, we want people everywhere to be able to enjoy all the foods they love without the worry of digestive distress," said Steven J. Singer, Founder and CEO of Fody Foods. "With the incredible support of our new investors, Fody will be able to accelerate our momentum and expand on our sales and marketing activities."

Investment from EDC came through their recently introduced Matching Program – which matches investment dollars for small and medium sized companies that export their products from Canada.



"Fody is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving digestive health industry, and the company has demonstrated its ability to develop unique high value products for a growing market," said Carl Burlock, Executive Vice-President and Chief Business Officer at EDC. "EDC is proud to offer further support to this innovative Canadian company through our investment matching program, and we look forward to seeing them expand internationally."

