District Ventures Capital Makes Landmark Investment in Huha Underwear

The largest Dragons' Den deal in history, backing a category defining shift in undergarments.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - District Ventures Capital ("District Ventures"), a venture capital fund focused on investing in innovative CPG brands today announced it has led a $20 million investment in women's intimate-apparel brand, Huha Wear Inc. ("Huha"). The investment, District's largest to date, had co-investors including Export Development Canada.

Huha designs thoughtful skin-layer garments for bodies that breathe, sweat, move, and live. (CNW Group/District Ventures Capital)

The Vancouver-based brand, founded in 2019 by Alexa Suter is rapidly redefining health, comfort, and performance in the underwear category. Known for its popular Mineral Undies line, which uses breathable, tree-derived fibres combined with antimicrobial zinc-oxide liners, Huha will be using the investment for continued product innovation, building category leadership, and expansion into new markets.

"Alexa has developed a brand that resonates with consumers by creating underwear for modern health and comfort," said Arlene Dickinson, Founder and General Partner of District Ventures Capital. "We see tremendous potential in Alexa's vision and impressive momentum, and we are thrilled to partner and support the next chapter of this rapidly growing brand."

Originally pitched on Season 18 of the hit TV series, Dragons' Den, where a deal was struck by Arlene and Alexa, this now marks the largest investment in the show's 20-year history and is District's largest investment to date.

"When founding Huha, my vision was to support, rather than compromise, women's comfort and wellness," said Alexa Suter, Founder of Huha. "With District Ventures' resources behind us, we're now ready to amplify that vision and bring Huha to more markets and consumers. This is an exciting milestone for the brand and the investment validates the demand for products that are made with innovative fibres that are healthy for our skin."

District Ventures' investment in Huha further underscores the venture capital fund's strategy of backing innovative Canadian consumer packaged goods brands that merge strong visions with scalable business models.

About District Ventures Capital

District Ventures Capital is a venture capital fund that specializes in investing in innovative companies in the food and beverage, and health and wellness sectors. Led by General Partner, Arlene Dickinson, the fund has distinguished itself from traditional venture capital funds by offering a unique platform that provides companies with unparalleled support in marketing, programming, and commercialization. With $100 million in investments managed through Fund I and ongoing investments from Fund II, District Ventures Capital is dedicated to providing tailored support to companies that are bringing innovative products to market, driving growth and creating jobs in the consumer brands space.

About Huha Wear Inc.

Huha designs thoughtful skin-layer garments for bodies that breathe, sweat, move, and live. Made with TENCEL™ and SMARTCEL fabrics, the latter permanently spun with soothing and natural antimicrobial zinc oxide, Huha's skin layer basics are better and more breathable for all bodies. Huha is doing something different in women's intimates, setting a new standard of self-love and self-care. Founder Alexa Suter's search for a solution to her recurring UTIs, led to the creation of Huha's mineral underwear which has expanded into a product range of bras, underwear, tanks, boxers and shorts in 2XS-3XL. Huha obsesses over fit, comfort, and functional fabrics because your underwear should work with your body, not against it.

