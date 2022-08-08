Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities.

COLDSTREAM, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Coldstream, as in so many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike to enhanced community facilities and public spaces.

District of Coldstream receives funding to build Coldstream Station, a new outdoor space that supports community gatherings and celebrations (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces have laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading existing community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $300,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the District of Coldstream.

This support will allow the District of Coldstream to build Coldstream Station, a central gathering area with access to the popular Okanagan Rail Trail. In addition to constructing a tourism information area and public washrooms, the project will reinvigorate community gatherings by providing a new venue for farmers markets, food vendors and local celebrations.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development in communities in every corner of British Columbia. We have helped put small-and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Coldstream Station is going to provide a much needed gathering area to support the Okanagan Rail Trail and its many users. As the northern parking lot for the Trail, it will provide the primary parking lot for users accessing the Trail and also as the hub for those accessing other recreational amenities in our community. It will also facilitate community events and functions providing a safe, centralized space for our community."

- Mayor Jim Garlick, District of Coldstream

Quick Facts

CCRF funding will support two major streams of activity:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines,



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients will include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links:

