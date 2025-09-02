MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Dissan Group, a national leader in the distribution of janitorial supplies and equipment in Canada, is proud to announce the acquisition of V-TO, a well-established family-owned business based in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, since 1953. V-TO is recognized for its expertise in the manufacturing of cleaning products and for its strong presence as a distributor of janitorial supplies and equipment. The company operates a modern facility that combines high production efficiency with robust logistics, serving institutional, commercial, and industrial clients across Quebec. As its core, the true strength of V-TO also lies in its people: a skilled and dedicated team that has earned client trust and sustained the company's success for decades.

This acquisition reflects Dissan Group's vision of building a strong network founded on long-term partnerships with companies that share its values of excellence and integrity. V-TO has over 70 years of expertise and a solid reputation, making it well-positioned for continued growth.

The choice of V-TO is based on its strategic location, the quality of its infrastructure, and its portfolio of major institutional clients in the healthcare, education, and public service sectors, fields where reliability and operational excellence are critical.

"These factors put us in an excellent position to accelerate our growth in a high-potential market," said Alex Trudel, President and CEO of Dissan Group. "This acquisition is perfectly aligned with our targeted growth strategy to expand our national presence and strengthen our position as a Canadian market leader. With its expertise and well-established reputation, V-TO brings complementary strengths that will create long-term value," he added.

For Vincent Chevalier, third-generation Owner and General Manager of V-TO, it was essential to hand over the company to a partner who shares the same values and a compatible vision.

"After decades of building this family business with dedication, I'm proud to see that it will evolve within a well-established Canadian group. Having local entrepreneurs who understand our reality and share our values is reassuring. I'm confident this transition will benefit our employees, clients, and partners," said Chevalier.

In order to ensure continuity and reassure employees, clients, and suppliers, Mr. Chevalier has joined Dissan Group's shareholders. He will remain an engaged partner, supporting the teams and preserving the values that made V-TO's reputation.

This acquisition is part of a broader series of strategic initiatives driven by an ambitious vision: building a strong national network that meets the industry's highest standards. In 2024, three other major acquisitions contributed to this momentum. Dissan Group is pursuing its growth trajectory, achieving continued success in its target markets, attracting new distributor members, and actively pursuing new opportunities to extend its presence and reach.

About V-TO :

Founded in 1953, V-TO Inc. is a Quebec-based family business located in Saint-Hyacinthe for over seven decades. The company specializes in manufacturing cleaning products and distributing janitorial supplies and equipment for institutional, industrial, and commercial markets. Since the 1970s, V-TO has developed a strong distribution network across Quebec and is widely recognized as a key player in its field. To learn more, visit www.vto.qc.ca

About Dissan :

Founded in 1991, Dissan Group is the largest marketing group in Canada's professional hygiene industry, with over 60 points of sale nationwide. Its members are professional distributors of cleaning products, convenience items, specialized commercial cleaning equipment, and other hygiene solutions for the commercial, institutional, and industrial sectors. To learn more, visit www.dissan.com

SOURCE Groupe Dissan

Media Contact : Alex Trudel, President and CEO, Dissan Group., [email protected], T : 514-893-0221