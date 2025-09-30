BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dispatch, the leading Service Orchestration Platform, today announced the availability of Dispatch Direct, a new zero-integration solution that empowers field service brands to rapidly source, engage, and send jobs to field service contractors without enterprise IT support or existing network infrastructure.

With Dispatch Direct, businesses can instantly create and send jobs to trusted service providers, complete with location, trade, and job details, all from a single, easy-to-use platform.

Dispatch Direct is a lightweight version of the core Dispatch Platform, designed to help service leaders get up and running in hours. With instant access to more than 40,000 field service contractors across essential home services and related trades, brands can quickly launch pilot programs, expand into new regions, or cover trades with thin network coverage, all while reducing operational overhead.

"Field service teams need agility more than ever," said Sam Robinson, Chief Product Officer at Dispatch. "With Dispatch Direct, we're giving organizations a way to orchestrate service delivery with speed, efficiency, and confidence, while also giving service providers what they've been asking for: guaranteed jobs and access to new enterprise relationships."

Key Capabilities of Dispatch Direct

Zero-integration deployment that goes live in hours.

Intuitive job dispatching with real-time updates.

Streamlined rate card, estimate, and invoice management.

Self-service onboarding with built-in compliance tools.

Flexible billing workflows with easy approvals.

Contractor insights powered by ratings and past performance.

Business Benefits

Immediate access to qualified field service contractors.

Rapid time-to-value with same-day activation.

Lower overhead through faster dispatching and billing.

Higher service quality with tracking and feedback.

Cost-efficient entry pricing with a path to scale.

Dispatch Direct is now available, with leading service brands already coming on board. Organizations like Magic Chef are among the first to adopt the platform as a way to accelerate provider engagement and enhance service delivery.

About Dispatch

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Dispatch is the leading Service Orchestration Platform, transforming how enterprises and service providers deliver field service at scale. By connecting brands with qualified field service contractors and orchestrating every step of the job lifecycle, Dispatch helps organizations achieve faster cycle times, higher first-time fix rates, and greater customer satisfaction. Dispatch gives service brands visibility into the performance of their field service contractors and control over the customer experience those contractors deliver. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, a leading global technology investor, Dispatch is transforming the way businesses connect with their service networks.

