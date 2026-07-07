Discover Who Likes You Instantly with Ready to Date

Turning everyday places into real-life dating opportunities.

MONTREAL, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Montreal-based technology company Salutt Inc. today officially launched Ready to Date, a real-life dating app now available on the App Store and Google Play in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and select international markets. The app helps singles instantly discover who already likes them nearby, making it easier to connect in person instead of endlessly swiping online.

Founded by entrepreneur Karl Alex Bissainthe, Ready to Date introduces a new category of real-life dating by combining proximity-based technology with mutual attraction. Building on more than 60,000 downloads from earlier releases, the platform reflects growing demand for safer, more meaningful alternatives to traditional dating apps.

Powered by proprietary Love Compass™ technology, the app notifies users when two nearby people share mutual interest. Whether at a café, gym, grocery store, networking event, dog park, or other public place, users gain the confidence to start genuine conversations. Enhanced safety features and Safety Squad help build trust before, during, and after every date.

Today's dating culture is often defined by ghosting, mixed signals, and uncertainty. Ready to Date was created to help people spend less time searching online and more time building authentic relationships in real life. Download Ready to Date today on the App Store or Google Play.

Key Platform Highlights

Love Compass™: Reveals mutual interest in real time, anytime, anywhere.

Safety Squad: Women-first safety features, enhanced verification, and trust-building tools.

Founder Quote

"We're trying to make dating feel human again. Technology should bring people together in real life, not keep them endlessly scrolling."

-- Karl Alex Bissainthe, Founder & CEO

Meet Us at Startupfest Montréal 2026

Visit Booth #50 on July 8 to meet Karl Alex Bissainthe and experience Love Compass™ in action.

About Ready to Date

Real People. Real Proximity. Discover who likes you nearby instantly and safely.

readytodate.ca

SOURCE Ready to Date / Salutt Inc.

For further information: Karl Alex Bissainthe, [email protected]