QUÉBEC CITY, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Across Québec, young people ranging from elementary school to university, supported by their schools' staff, and entrepreneurs stood out from among the 67 864 people registered for the 25th edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge. Discover the local prizewinners on osentreprendre.quebec.

The winners are dynamic young people and diverse entrepreneurial models, some of which may even be located a few steps from where you live! These people make a difference: by daring to make their project a reality, they help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Well done!

The juried selection process will continue at the regional level in the coming weeks and at the provincial level in May. The 25th edition will culminate on June 7, 2023, at the Palais Montcalm in Québec City during the Desjardins Grand Prize Gala of the OSEntreprendre Challenge, with Anaïs Favron hosting, and LOOP Mission co–founders David Côté and Julie Poitras-Saulnier acting as honorary co-presidents.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of thousands of participants each year, including young people from elementary school to university and business creators. This major initiative is made possible thanks to the commitment of loyal partners: Desjardins Group (presenting partner), the Québec government (title partner), Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des CPA du Québec and Spektrum.

OSEntreprendre is celebrating its 25th year with five initiatives highlighting the extraordinary collective mobilization that supports the evolution of the entrepreneurial spirit in Québec. To find out more, please visit osentreprendre.quebec.

