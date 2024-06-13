Discover Egypt's Rich History and Modern Adventures with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Centrally located at the heartbeat of the Nile, Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza is the perfect starting point for guests looking to discover Egypt's ancient wonders and the country's dynamic modern capital.

The Pyramids of Giza are a must, and particularly for those who have seen them before, we offer the opportunity to experience their majesty in a new light with a very special private dinner under the stars amid one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Those preferring to explore the modern Cairo, will be spoiled for choice, from the city's many restored palaces to its performing arts centres, contemporary art galleries, numerous museums and the Cairo Opera House, home to international and local musical performances with first class productions of ballet and symphonic works.

No visit to the city is complete without a trip to the Moez area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Khan El Khalili, the 1,000-year-old market.

With spacious Nile-view rooms and suites, world-class culinary experiences including ten dining venues showcasing the world's cuisines, and insider access to Cairo's hidden gems, the property is a lush poolside oasis in the heart of the city.

Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza creates the ideal home base for families, couples and solo travelers alike seeking to immerse themselves in the magic of Egypt's ancient and modern capital.

Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano

Just two and a half hours from Cairo, Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano transports guests back in time with authentic local experiences that capture the nostalgic charm of this historic seaside city.

With sweeping Mediterranean vistas, locally inspired dining, and a beachside infinity pool, Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria brings the glamour of old Alexandria into the modern day.

A visit to the Roman Amphitheatre takes one through the remains of the ancient city of Alexandria. Then, venture on a tour of where the legendary Pharos Lighthouse once stood - The Citadel Qaitbay. The 15th-century landmark is now a naval museum with lookout towers and a unique collection of weapons.

A must-see landmark is the Bibliotheca Alexandrina; one of the major cultural centres in the world with space for eight million books and a massive main reading room. The complex houses four museums, 15 permanent art galleries, a planetarium, and a manuscript restoration laboratory.

Another of the many attractions in Alexandria is the Royal Jewelry Museum, set within an opulent centuries-old palace. Here, Four Seasons can arrange an expert guide through its priceless treasures of gold and jewels once worn by the queens and princesses of Egypt's royal family.

Families are invited to reconnect through fishing trips, cooking classes, and visits to ancient sites, while couples can relax in their very own beachfront villas with a private pool.

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh

Located on the coast of the Red Sea, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh offers premiere desert-meets-sea adventures, world-class diving, private yacht charters, multiple water activities and exquisite global cuisine.

The dive centre will show guests first glimpses of colourful aquatic life in the Resort's private reef. From there, escorted trips and yacht charters to 76 recognized dive sites and night diving on a moonlit night.

Guests can choose from spacious suites with private pools overlooking the sea or multi-bedroom villas ideal for families and friend getaways. 12 restaurants and bars, four swimming pools, a pampering spa, tennis and squash courts – but for those who want to expand their horizons, there's as much to do in the desert as at the beach. Quad biking the dunes, a sunset camel safari, or a Bedouin-style dinner under the stars are all easily arranged, and the region's historic sites are worth a look too.

Mount Sinai is an overnight climb rewarded by the beauty of sunrise over the shining Red Sea the next morning. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to Saint Catherine's Monastery, built in the sixth century and one of the world's oldest working monasteries today.

Complete the resort experience, alongside majestic sea views and insider access for those seeking a luxury beach escape.

To plan your Egypt journey, discover Four Seasons Egypt to experience the country's rich history, vibrant culture and natural wonders.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts