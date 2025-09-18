Self-serve Digital Twin delivers clarity to strategic infrastructure decisions

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - DIREXYON Technologies today announced the launch of DIREXYON GO, a self-serve platform that simplifies and accelerates Asset Investment Planning (AIP) for municipalities and utilities.

DIREXYON GO uses AI to unify infrastructure data, transforming it into an interactive Digital Twin within a simple, intuitive planning environment. This allows municipal and utility leaders to explore the state of their networks, test service level objectives, and assess long-term financial and operational impacts with greater clarity.

"Municipal and utility leaders have told us that they feel like they're making decisions in the dark," said Didem Cataloglu, CEO of DIREXYON Technologies. "GO eliminates the guesswork by transforming data into a unified, accessible view, so decision-makers can focus on planning instead of searching for information."

With GO, organizations can:

See everything in one place: Consolidate asset, maintenance, budget, risk, and GIS data

Consolidate asset, maintenance, budget, risk, and GIS data Accelerate planning with AI: Transform fragmented data into a unified decision-support environment

Transform fragmented data into a unified decision-support environment Test scenarios quickly: Use pre-built analysis templates to explore service levels and budget allocations

Use pre-built analysis templates to explore service levels and budget allocations Communicate clearly: Visualizations simplify justifying choices to leadership and the public

GO addresses urgent needs as municipalities and utilities face aging infrastructure, tight budgets, and growing climate risks such as wildfires and extreme weather. Running entirely in the cloud, it requires no new IT infrastructure, allowing organizations to see results immediately while building toward long-term resilience and performance.

Municipalities and utilities interested in early access can register at https://www.direxyon.com/direxyon-go/

About DIREXYON Technologies

DIREXYON Technologies provides cutting-edge Asset Investment Planning (AIP) software that helps organizations model, simulate, and optimize infrastructure investments over the short and long term. Serving clients across the municipal, utility, and industrial sectors, DIREXYON enables data-driven, transparent decisions that balance cost, risk, and performance.

For more information regarding DIREXYON GO, please reach out to Iain MacNeil via [email protected]