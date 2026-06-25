PERTH, Australia, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX| TSX: WGX – Westgold or the Company) today announces the retirement of Mr Gary Davison and Mr Julius Matthys from its Board of Directors, effective 30 June 2026.

The Board and management warmly thank Gary and Julius for their dedication, leadership and valued contribution to Westgold over their respective terms. Gary joined the Board in 2021 and Julius in 2022, with both playing important roles in supporting the Company's growth and strengthening the business.

View PDF Title - Director Retirements (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Westgold Chair Hon Cheryl Edwardes AO, said:

"Gary has made a significant and lasting contribution to Westgold's mine design and planning capability since 2021. He has challenged and mentored a talented emerging technical team to think differently and pursue better outcomes. His pragmatic approach to both technical and corporate opportunities has been highly valued, and Westgold's management team has benefitted greatly from Gary's involvement in our business.

Julius joined in 2022 and brought a strong depth of corporate expertise to Westgold. His experience in safety, sustainability and governance has been instrumental in supporting Westgold's growth into an ASX100 company and has helped establish strong foundations for the next stage of the Company's evolution in these business-critical areas.

Gary and Julius leave Westgold with the sincere appreciation and best wishes of the Board and management team as they embark on their next endeavours."

These retirements are part of the Board's strategy to right-size the Board of Directors following the Karora Resources Inc. merger and integration in 2024. Following these retirements, Westgold retains a strong and experienced six-member Board to guide the Company through its next phase of growth.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

About Westgold

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX| TSX: WGX) is a leading, ASX100 Australian gold producer, with a clear purpose - to unearth enduring value for all our stakeholders.

Westgold's vision is to become the leading Australian gold company, sustaining safe, responsible and profitable production.

Its operations comprise four mining hubs, with combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across the Murchison and Southern Goldfields, two of Western Australia's most prolific gold-producing regions.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

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