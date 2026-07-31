Revised Securities Trading Policy

News provided by

Westgold Resources Limited

Jul 31, 2026, 04:16 ET

PERTH, Western Australia, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) – (Westgold or the Company) advises that it has revised its Security Trading Policy, a copy of which is attached for release to the market.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

Continue Reading
Revised Securities Trading Policy
View PDF
Revised Securities Trading Policy

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations: Kasun Liyanaarachchi, Group Manager Investor Relations & Communications, [email protected], +61 458 564 483; Media: Annette Ellis, Manager Communications & Corporate Affairs, [email protected], +61 458 200 039

Organization Profile

Westgold Resources Limited

About Westgold Resources Limited Westgold is a leading, unhedged ASX200 gold producer, committed to unearthing enduring value for all its stakeholders. Westgold’s vision is to become the Australian gold company of choice, sustaining safe, responsible and profitable...