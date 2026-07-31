PERTH, Western Australia, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) – (Westgold or the Company) advises that it has revised its Security Trading Policy, a copy of which is attached for release to the market.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

View PDF Revised Securities Trading Policy

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

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