If your implant/replacement involved Exactech products – including Optetrak, Optetrak Logic, Truliant, Vantage, Connexion GXL, and Equinoxe – your attention to this notice is important.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT?

Exactech, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets joint replacement implants and other related surgical instruments. Exactech, Inc. and its affiliates have filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. As a part of the proceedings, the Debtors will sell all, or nearly all, of their assets.

If you received an implant, replacement, or other device from Exactech, your rights may be affected by this bankruptcy. You can file a Proof of Claim and/or object to the sale of assets using the instructions below.

WHICH DEVICES ARE INCLUDED?

Exactech manufactures and distributes knee, hip, ankle and shoulder implants, including Optetrak, Optetrak Logic, Truliant, Vantage, Connexion GXL and Equinoxe. A complete list is available at EXTclaims.com.

FILE A PROOF OF CLAIM

You can file your Proof of Claim, along with supporting documentation, online at EXTclaims.com. You may also file your Proof of Claim via US Mail by First-Class Exactech, Inc. Claims Processing Center, c/o Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4850, New York, NY 10163-4850 or by hand delivery or overnight courier to Exactech, Inc. Claims Processing, c/o Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC, 850 3rd Avenue, Suite 412, Brooklyn, NY 11232.

You must file a Proof of Claim to get payment or other compensation. The deadline to submit a Proof of Claim is February 7, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET. You must file a Proof of Claim so it is actually received by the bar date. If you do not submit your Proof of Claim by the deadline, you will lose any rights you may have had to seek payment or compensation. All claims will be treated as highly confidential to prevent unintentional disclosure.

OBJECT TO ASSET SALE

As part of the Chapter 11 process, Exactech plans to sell all of its assets. If you received an implant, replacement, or other device from Exactech, you may have the right to object to the Asset Sale. Details about the Asset Sale are available on EXTclaims.com.

Objections must be received on or before Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Objections must: (a) be in writing; (b) comply with the Bankruptcy Rules and Local Rules; (c) provide the reason for the Objection; (d) be filed with the Clerk of the Court, 824 N. Market Street, 3rd Floor, Wilmington, DE 19801; and (e) file proof of service with the Court that the objection was sent to the appropriate parties. Details on how to file an objection and a list of the Objection Notice Parties are available on EXTclaims.com.

WHEN IS THE HEARING

The Bankruptcy Court will hold the hearing to approve the Asset Sale on or before Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET to decide to approve the Asset Sale ("Sale Hearing"). The Sale Hearing will take place before the Honorable Judge Silverstein, United States Bankruptcy Judge, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, 824 N. Market Street, 6th Floor, Courtroom 2, Wilmington, DE 19801.

THIS IS ONLY A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION.

Please call 833.918.0986 (US/Canada Toll-Free), +1.646.781.8728 (International), or +61 (2) 72.094.837 (Australia) for more information.

