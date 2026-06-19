DFSK Accelerates Global Expansion with Debut of the Right-Hand-Drive E5 PLUS in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- DFSK, the new energy vehicle brand under SERES Group (HKEX: 09927), today unveiled the right-hand-drive (RHD) version of the E5 PLUS at the 2026 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong), marking a major milestone in the brand's global expansion.

The debut of the E5 PLUS RHD not only broadens DFSK's product portfolio, but also reflects the brand's continued evolution into a global provider of intelligent, green mobility solutions designed around the needs of local markets.

DFSK President Amy Gong speaking at the event DFSK E5 PLUS Right-Hand-Drive model

Accelerating DFSK's Global Journey

Following the success of the E5 PLUS in North Africa and South America, the launch of the RHD variant represents another significant step in DFSK's international growth. As DFSK expands its presence across global markets, the company continues to strengthen the development of its regional centers and ecosystems. Highly automated production facilities in Indonesia and Vietnam enable DFSK to respond more efficiently to local demand.

Amy Gong, President of DFSK, said: "The E5 PLUS marks the beginning of a comprehensive renewal of our product portfolio. We will continue to strengthen our capabilities in technology and intelligent innovation, enrich our product offerings, accelerate our global expansion, deepen our local operations, and deliver increasingly competitive products and services that provide customers around the world with greener, smarter mobility experiences."

Engineered for Right-Hand-Drive Markets

The E5 PLUS is a strategic global new energy model developed to meet the needs of modern family mobility. Powered by the SERES Super Hybrid System, the E5 PLUS intelligently adapts its driving modes to different road conditions through advanced energy management, delivering both efficiency and confidence on longer journeys with a combined driving range of up to 1,200km WLTP.

The intelligent driving variant of the E5 PLUS RHD features driver assistance solution equipped with 5mm-wave radars and 22 sensing units, complemented by functions including a 540-degree panoramic view, enhancing convenience and safety across daily commuting and more challenging driving environments.

Recognizing the unique characteristics of RHD markets, particularly across Southeast Asia, the E5 PLUS RHD has been specifically optimized for regional driving conditions, weather patterns and user preferences. Driver assistance functions such as Lane Centering Control (LCC) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) have been refined for local driving scenarios, while voice interaction and user interface logic have been adapted to regional usage habits.

The infotainment system now supports Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong), Thai, Indonesian, Malay and Vietnamese, alongside an upgraded connected ecosystem offering seamless compatibility with systems and applications like CarPlay and Spotify, creating a more intuitive and enjoyable ownership experience.

The E5 PLUS RHD will be progressively introduced across markets including Indonesia and Hong Kong SAR, offering customers an attractive combination of intelligent technology, practicality and value.

New Identity, New Product and New Service

Guided by its values of accessible technology, green innovation, accountability and continuous progress, DFSK is committed to advancing vehicle technology while building a stronger ecosystem that creates value for customers, partners and communities. By making intelligent mobility more attainable, DFSK strives to drive progress through smarter, more comfortable and more efficient transportation solutions that evolve with the changing needs of modern families.

To support this vision, DFSK is actively strengthening its global partner ecosystem through long-term collaboration and comprehensive support.

At the same time, DFSK has introduced a new global service framework built on agile quality management, professional talent development, an efficient spare parts network and a digital service platform. Spanning five critical dimensions--network capability, operational systems, people, technical expertise and parts availability--the new architecture is designed to provide peace of mind and a service experience that exceeds expectations.

With a renewed brand identity, an expanding portfolio of new energy products and a stronger service commitment, DFSK is poised to further strengthen its position in international markets and play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of global sustainable mobility.

About DFSK

Founded in 2003, DFSK is dedicated to providing passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and advanced mobility services to consumers around the world. To date, more than 5 million DFSK vehicles have been delivered across over 70 countries and regions. Driven by continuous innovation, DFSK is rapidly evolving into a new energy and intelligent automotive brand.

For more information, please check our website www.dfsk.com

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SOURCE DFSK

For Media Inquiries: Corine Chen Public Relations, SERES Overseas, E-mail: [email protected]