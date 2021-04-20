"We are excited to now offer adult Canadians who use the Dexcom G6 to manage their diabetes the choice to wear their CGM sensor on either the back of their upper arm or abdomen," said Laura Endres, vice president and general manager for Dexcom Canada. "It's important for our users to have more than one option for wearing this life-changing device, so they can choose to wear it in the location that is most comfortable for them and that works best for their lifestyle."

The Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a compatible smart device† or receiver, giving those living with diabetes access to real-time glucose data as frequently as every five minutes, day and night. The Dexcom G6 also displays the direction and rate of glucose change, empowering users to make more informed decisions to proactively maintain their glucose levels.

With a predictive Urgent Low Soon alert, the Dexcom G6 can warn the user in advance of severe hypoglycemia – allowing time to take appropriate action before it happens – day or night.

Dexcom CGM is clinically proven to lower A1C, reduce hyper-and hypoglycemia, and increase time in range (i.e., the percentage of time a person's blood glucose levels spends within a target range).2,3

The Dexcom G6 CGM System is the only sensor glucose monitoring system approved in Canada for children as young as two years old. More information on Dexcom G6 can be found at www.dexcom.com.

*If your glucose alerts and readings from the Dexcom G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

† For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

© 2021 Dexcom, Inc. Dexcom and Dexcom G6 are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. in the U.S., and may be registered in other countries. All rights reserved.

References

_____________________________ 1 Roze S, Isitt J, Smith-Palmer J, Lynch P. Evaluation of the Long-Term Cost-Effectiveness of the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitor Versus Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose in People with Type 1 Diabetes in Canada. Poster presentation presented at: 2020 Canadian Association for Population Therapeutics; October 27, 2020. 2 Beck RW, Riddlesworth T, Ruedy K, et al. Effect of continuous glucose monitoring on glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes using insulin injections: the diamond randomized clinical trial. JAMA. 2017;317(4):371. 3 Welsh JB, Gao P, Derdzinski M, et al. Accuracy, Utilization, and Effectiveness Comparisons of Different Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2019;21(3):128-132.

SOURCE Dexcom, Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Alena Atkinson, 705.206.9991, Veritas Communications, [email protected]