QUÉBEC, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: GSD) (OTCQB: DVHGF), a biopharmaceutical corporation specializing in the development of prescription drugs targeting fibroinflammatory diseases, is pleased to announce the publication of a peer-reviewed article in Biomedicines titled "Thykamine™: A New Player in the Field of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs." The study presents notable evidence supporting the potent multi-target anti-inflammatory properties of Thykamine™, the Corporation's lead pharmaceutical candidate.

The article, published in peer-reviewed BioMedicines Journal and titled, ''Thykamine™: A New Player in the Field of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs'', is now available online at: https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/13/12/2938. It was co-authored by Dr. Charles Lynde, Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Toronto; Professor (Pr) Louis Flamand, Department of Microbiology, Infectious Disease and Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, Université Laval; Vincent McCarty and Dr. John Sampalis, Department of Surgery, McGill University, Montreal, Canada.

In this study, researchers compared the effect of Thykamine™ with six widely prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs (including corticosteroids such as betamethasone, clobetasol, hydrocortisone, prednisone; and non-steroidal therapies such as crisaborole and pimecrolimus). Using an in vitro model of immune-activated cells, they measured secretion levels of major chemokines (inflammatory markers) -- MCP-1, MIP-1α, MIP-1β and RANTES -- after inflammatory stimulation. Thykamine™ inhibited secretion of MCP-1, MIP-1α, and MIP-1β with significantly greater potency than all comparators and suppressed RANTES secretion to a degree comparable or superior to most agents tested.

Importantly, these effects were observed at lower concentrations and without detectable cytotoxicity, suggesting a notably favorable safety profile. This unique combination of multi-target efficacy and cellular tolerability positions Thykamine™ as a strong candidate for next-generation therapeutic development targeting chronic inflammatory conditions.

A New Paradigm for Inflammation Management

Chronic inflammation contributes to a wide spectrum of medical conditions, ranging from dermatological diseases such as atopic dermatitis (eczema) to gastrointestinal disorders and systemic autoimmune pathologies. When left unresolved, persistent inflammation can also drive the development of fibrosis--progressive tissue scarring that disrupts normal organ architecture and function. Over time, this fibrotic remodeling can lead to irreversible organ damage and failure, representing one of the most serious long-term consequences of chronic inflammatory diseases.

The findings published in Biomedicines reinforce Thykamine™'s potential to address this unmet medical need by offering a plant-derived, multi-mechanistic alternative capable of modulating inflammation across several biologically relevant pathways --potentially impacting both inflammatory and fibrotic processes.

''The results with Thykamine™ are very encouraging. For too long, patients have had to choose between effectiveness and tolerability. Thykamine™ offers a real possibility of bridging that gap -- combining potent suppression of harmful inflammation with a gentler safety profile. We believe this could represent a paradigm shift in how we manage chronic inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.'' said Dr. André P. Boulet, PhD, Chairman & CEO of Devonian.

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian's SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a large Phase II study in adult patients with mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis. Both Thykamine™ and SUPREX™ platform are covered by patents issued in several North American, European and Asian countries.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune inflammatory conditions with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian's focus is further supported by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration set of regulatory guidelines favoring drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian also owns a commercialization subsidiary, Altius, focused on selling prescription pharmaceutical products in Canada, under a license from brand name pharmaceutical companies.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec (Quebec) Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") (TSXV: GSD) and on OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: DVHGF).

For more information, visit www.groupedevonian.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those relating, the impact of proposed optimizations at the Corporations' projects, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, changes in accounting policies, the impact of inflation, the PCT patents for ThykamineTM might not be granted, and, generally, the above "About Devonian" paragraphs, which essentially describes the Corporation's outlook, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the applicable securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation refuses any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Devonian Health Group Inc.

Devonian Health Group Inc., Dr. Andre Boulet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 1 (450) 979-2916, E-mail: [email protected]