QUEBEC, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian" or the Company) (TSXV: GSD) (OTCQB: DVHGF) today announced that a proprietary Thykamine™ fingerprint has been formally filed in two recent patent applications and is now a core component of the Company's long-term intellectual property and patent strategy. This fingerprint will be systematically incorporated into all future Thykamine™-related patent filings.

The Thykamine™ fingerprint defines eight specific chemical components present in precise ratios, established using advanced HPLC-MS (High-Performance Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry) analytical methods. The HPLC-MS methodology has demonstrated high reproducibility across manufactured batches of Thykamine™, a result independently confirmed by NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) analysis, showing ≥98% confidence in batch-to-batch consistency.

Batch reproducibility was further validated through potency assays using a U-937 human cell-based model, demonstrating that every batch of Thykamine™ exhibits equivalent biological activity. These assays confirmed consistent inhibition of key inflammatory cytokines, including RANTES and MIP-1β, reinforcing the functional equivalence of each production batch. The potency assay is currently being validated for inclusion in the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) section of Thykamine™ production.

Collectively, the HPLC-MS fingerprinting, NMR confirmation, and potency assays will form an integral part of Devonian's CMC framework for Thykamine™ production, reinforcing regulatory preparedness and ensuring the level of manufacturing robustness required for pharmaceutical development.

Dr. André Boulet, Chief Executive Officer of Devonian, commented: "These analytical and biological methods clearly demonstrate the quality and consistency of Thykamine™ produced in every batch--not only from a chemical standpoint, but also as an active anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic pharmaceutical. This integrated approach provides strong confidence that patients will consistently receive a product of the same high quality, efficacy, and reliability."

This milestone reinforces Devonian's commitment to scientific rigor, intellectual property protection, and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing as the Company continues to advance Thykamine™ through development.

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian's SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to inflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a large Phase II study in adult patients with mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis. Both Thykamine™ and SUPREX™ platform are covered by patents issued in several North American, European and Asian countries.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune fibroinflammatory disease with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of fibroinflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to atopic dermatitis, radiodermatitis and ulcerative colitis.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian also owns a commercialization subsidiary, Altius Healthcare LP, focused on selling prescription pharmaceutical products in Canada, under licenses from brand name pharmaceutical companies.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") (TSXV: GSD) and currently quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: DVHGF).

For more information, visit www.groupedevonian.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those relating to the Common Shares consolidation; the anticipated post-consolidation trading price of the Common Shares; the potential impact of the consolidation on investor interest and liquidity; the ability to satisfy minimum price or other listing requirements of U.S and other stock exchanges; the impacts in perceived trading price following the consolidation; the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements following the consolidation; and generally, the above "About Devonian" paragraph, all of which essentially describes the Company's outlook, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intends", "believes", "expects", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the applicable securities regulators of Canada. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Devonian Health Group Inc.

Devonian Health Group Inc., Dr. André P. Boulet, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 1 (450) 979-2916, E-mail: [email protected]