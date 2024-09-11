Desjardins Investments Makes Changes to Its Mutual Fund Lineup

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces changes to its mutual fund lineup, and more particularly, a reduction of the management fees of the Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund and the Desjardins Canadian Equity Focused Fund.

DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Reduction of Management Fees for two Desjardins Funds

DI announces that it will be reducing by 5 basis points the management fees for S-Class Units of the Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund and the Desjardins Canadian Equity Focused Fund as described in the table below.

This change, which is also anticipated to become effective on or around October 1st, 2024, follows the management fees reduction announced on August 30, 2024, for the F-Class Units of these Funds.



ACTUAL

MANAGEMENT

FEES % MANAGEMENT

FEES STARTING

OCTOBER 1ST, 2024 % REDUCTIONS % DESJARDINS FUNDS (S-CLASS UNITS) Canadian Equity Income Fund (S-Class Units) 0.56 0.51 (0.05) Canadian Equity Focused Fund (formerly Canadian Equity Value Fund) (S-Class

Units) 0.56 0.51 (0.05)



* Management fees before taxes.

The above-mentioned changes will be made subject to approval from the regulatory authorities. DI reserves the right to suspend or defer the implementation of said changes to a later date.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 39.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2023. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $444.3 billion as at June 30, 2024. It was named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

