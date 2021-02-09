The value of investors' investments in the units of the relevant Desjardins Funds as well as the distribution amounts and the returns published in the documentation relating to the Desjardins Funds, are not affected in any way

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced that during the review of its processes for establishing certain values for disclosure purposes, errors were noted in the management expense ratio (MER) presented in the "Ratios and Supplemental Data" tables in the Desjardins Funds Annual Management Report of Fund Performance as at September 30, 2020.

The error in the MER disclosure affects certain classes of units of the Desjardins Funds listed in the table below. The value of investors' investments in the units of the relevant Desjardins Funds as well as the distribution amounts and the returns published in the documentation relating to the Desjardins Funds, are not affected in any way.

DI is reviewing its processes for determining MERs for disclosure in the Management Report and has implemented additional controls to ensure that this situation does not reoccur. Once this review is completed, DI will comply with its regulatory disclosure obligations with respect to amendments to the disclosure documents of the relevant Desjardins Funds.

Here's a list of the Desjardins Funds unit classes affected:

Desjardins Funds (A-, C- and R-Class Units) Class

Units Published

management

expense ratio Corrected

management

expense ratio Difference Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund R 1.97% 2.01% 0.04% Desjardins SocieTerra Diversity Fund A 2.29% 2.39% 0.10% Desjardins SocieTerra Diversity Fund C 2.29% 2.38% 0.09% Chorus II Conservative Low Volatility Portfolio R4 and R6 1.58% 1.74% 0.16% Chorus II Growth Portfolio R5 2.01% 1.97% (0.04%) Chorus II 100% Equity Growth Portfolio A 2.69% 2.47% (0.22%) Wise Fixed Income ETF Portfolio C 0.92% 1.13% 0.21% Wise Conservative ETF Portfolio C 1.49% 1.69% 0.20% Wise Balanced ETF Portfolio C 1.46% 1.67% 0.21% Wise Growth ETF Portfolio C 1.57% 1.81% 0.24% Wise Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio C 1.56% 1.77% 0.21% Wise 100% Equity ETF Portfolio C 1.63% 1.88% 0.25%

Desjardins Funds (F-Class Units) Class

Units Published

management

expense ratio Corrected

management

expense ratio Difference Desjardins SocieTerra Diversity Fund F 1.13% 1.18% 0.05% Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF Funf F 1.15% 1.21% 0.06% Wise Fixed Income ETF Portfolio F 0.36% 0.57% 0.21% Wise Conservative ETF Portfolio F 0.40% 0.63% 0.23% Wise Balanced ETF Portfolio F 0.40% 0.63% 0.23% Wise Growth ETF Portfolio F 0.45% 0.69% 0.24% Wise Maximum Growth ETF Portfolio F 0.45% 0.69% 0.24% Wise 100% Equity ETF Portfolio F 0.49% 0.75% 0.26%

Desjardins Funds (D-Class Units) Class

Units Published

management

expense ratio Corrected

management

expense ratio Difference Desjardins SocieTerra Diversity Fund D 1.46% 1.53% 0.07% Melodia Conservative Income Portfolio D 1.06% 1.18% 0.12% Melodia Diversified Income D 1.31% 1.43% 0.12% Melodia Moderate Growth Portfolio D 1.28% 1.39% 0.11% Melodia Diversified Growth Portfolio D 1.29% 1.41% 0.12% Melodia Balanced Growth Portfolio D 1.38% 1.50% 0.12% Melodia Aggressive Growth Portfolio D 1.47% 1.61% 0.14% SocieTerra Conservative Portfolio D 1.50% 1.64% 0.14% SocieTerra Balanced Portfolio D 1.18% 1.29% 0.11% SocieTerra Growth Portfolio D 1.40% 1.53% 0.13% SocieTerra Maximum Growth Portfolio D 1.41% 1.54% 0.13% Chorus II Growth Portfolio D 1.50% 1.64% 0.14% Chorus II Maximum Growth Portfolio D 1.05% 1.12% 0.07%

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

