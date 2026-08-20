Desjardins Investments announces the voting result following the special meetings of the Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio and the Melodia Conservative Income Portfolio

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), as manager of the Desjardins Funds, announces the voting results following the special meetings of the Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio and the Melodia Conservative Income Portfolio (each a "Terminating Fund", and collectively the "Terminating Funds") held on August 20, 2026, during which unitholders have approved the proposed taxable mergers of the Terminating Funds with the Desjardins Active Strategy Conservative Portfolio (the "Continuing Fund") as detailed below.

As previously announced, the Melodia Conservative Income Portfolio is currently closed to all new investors while the Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio is also closed to new investors as well as to additional investments, except for investments made by periodic payments.

Mergers of the Terminating Funds

Following the approval by unitholders of the proposed taxable mergers, each Terminating Fund will merge into the Continuing Fund after the close of business at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or about September 4, 2026 (the "Merger Date").

Current unitholders of the Terminating Funds will no longer be able to purchase, redeem (sell) or switch (exchange) securities of the Terminating Funds as of 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on September 3, 2026, which is the day preceding the Merger Date.

Each proposed merger was submitted to the Independent Review Committee, which issued a favorable recommendation having determined, as part of its review, that each proposed merger, if implemented, would achieve a fair and reasonable result for unitholders of the Terminating Funds.

In the case of each merger, unitholders of the Terminating Funds will receive and become direct holders of the corresponding class of units offered by the Continuing Fund as noted below. The Terminating Funds will be dissolved following completion of the mergers and will cease to exist.

Terminating Fund Units that you hold Continuing Fund Units that you will receive Terminating Funds Class Units Continuing Fund Class Units Melodia Very Conservative

Income Portfolio -and- Melodia Conservative Income

Portfolio A-, T4-, C- and R4- Desjardins Active Strategy

Conservative Portfolio A-, T4-, C- and R4- F- and S4- F- and S4- D- D- K- and L- K- and L- I- I-

DI may, at its discretion, decide to defer the implementation of the mergers to a later date or not to proceed with the implementation of either merger if DI determines that doing so is in the best interests of the unitholders and the Terminating Funds.

To obtain further information with respect to the mergers, please refer to the management information circular dated July 10, 2026. You can get a copy of management information circular and other information about the Desjardins Funds, at your request, and at no cost, by calling 514 286-3499 or toll free 1 866 666-1280, or from your representative. These documents and other information about the Desjardins Funds are also available on the websites of the Desjardins Funds at www.desjardinsfunds.com and of SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $524.3 billion as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, online platforms, and subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

As the manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds, Desjardins Investments Inc. is one of the leading investment fund managers in Canada, with $56.7 billion in assets under management as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins Investments offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadians and stands out in the industry for its roster of internationally recognized fund managers representing more than 20 portfolio management firms around the world. Desjardins Investments is also actively engaged in promoting and encouraging responsible investing in Canada.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under license.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-8668667000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]