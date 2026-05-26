LÉVIS, QC, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company (Desjardins Financial Security) is pleased to announce that it has been assigned strong credit ratings by AM Best, a global rating agency specializing in the insurance industry.

AM Best has assigned Desjardins Financial Security (DFS) a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a+ (Excellent), with a stable outlook. These ratings reflect the organization's solid financial position and consistent performance.

"These ratings demonstrate the foundation of the trust we build every day; we're in solid financial shape for our members, clients and partners. It's a testament to the strength of our business model, the quality of our results and Desjardins Insurance's ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of those we serve," said Chantal Gagné, President and Chief Operating Officer, Desjardins Financial Security.

According to AM Best, the ratings are based on a comprehensive assessment of several key aspects of the business:

Very strong balance sheet strength: DFS is positioned at a very strong level, supported by robust risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by AM Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

Strong operating performance: The organization's consistent and high-quality financial results contributed positively to the credit rating, reflecting sustained profitability and disciplined execution.

Appropriate enterprise risk management: Risk management practices are aligned with the company's risk profile and meet expectations for an insurer of its size and complexity.

AM Best also highlighted DFS's well-balanced investment portfolio and its continued growth, supported by strong sales across multiple product lines and favourable investment income. These ratings reflect DFS's ability to meet its financial commitments and reinforce its role as a key provider of insurance and savings solutions across Canada.

For the latest Best's Credit Rating, access www.ambest.com

Desjardins Insurance refers to Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's 2025 Bank of the Year. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Financial Security

For more information (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]