MONTREAL, May 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group has teamed up with the Canadian Red Cross, making a $100,000 donation to the India COVID-19 Response Appeal to help provide much needed support to people and communities affected by the rapidly escalating pandemic in that country.

"While the vaccination campaign is in full swing here in Canada and we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, COVID-19 is having devastating effects in India. The international community is coming together to send aid to India and we at Desjardins are showing our support with a $100,000 donation," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "Our thoughts are with everyone living through this crisis in India and everyone whose family and friends are affected."

The money raised will enable the Red Cross to support COVID-19 preparedness, response and recovery activities in India, including the distribution of COVID-19 prevention information, providing hygiene items and food packages, supporting ambulance services and providing logistical support for healthcare services.

Desjardins members and clients wishing to make a donation to the India COVID-19 Response Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

