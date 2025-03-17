MONTREAL, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the March and first quarter of 2025 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on March 24, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on March 31, 2025.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for March or first quarter of 2025, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.0244 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.0265 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.0220 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.0205 Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCBC 0.0147

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.0100

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF DMEC 0.0936 Desjardins American Equity Index ETF DMEU 0.0487 Desjardins International Equity Index ETF DMEI 0.0697 Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF DMEE 0.0309

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFC 0.1343 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFU 0.0000 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD 0.1030 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFE 0.0690

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMC 0.1510 Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMU 0.0871 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMD 0.0000 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRME 0.0633

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 0.1548

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRCU 0.0306

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF



Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF DSAE 0.0077

Desjardins Alternative ETF



Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC 0.0478 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units DANC.U 0.03151 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units DAMG 0.0000 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U 0.00001



1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $470.9 billion as at December 31, 2024. With more than 55,200 skilled employees, it has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$46.5 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2024. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

