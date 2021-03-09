MONTREAL, March 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced changes to the frequencies of distributions, if any, of the ETFs listed in the table below.

The frequencies of distributions of the ETFs are adjusted, effective immediately, as follows:

Desjardins ETF Trading Symbol Prior Frequency of Distributions New Frequency of Distributions (effective March 9, 2021) Desjardins Emerging Markets Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF DFE At least Semi-Annually At least Quarterly Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFE At least Semi-Annually At least Quarterly Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO 2 Index ETF DRME At least Semi-Annually At least Quarterly

Please note that the ETFs investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $362.0 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

