Desjardins announces 2019 estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Desjardins ETFs

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive the capital gains distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on or about January 8, 2020. The capital gains distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

These estimated amounts are for the reinvested capital gains distributions only, and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts which are being announced in a separate press release.

DGAM expects to issue a press release on or about December 30, 2019 confirming the final amounts of the reinvested distributions for all ETFs (subject to further revisions per unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date). The amounts of the reinvested distributions are estimated amounts only and may vary between December 19, 2019 and December 31, 2019. These reinvested distributions generally consist of capital gains only.

Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay distributions, as well as the estimated reinvested distribution amount to be paid per unit:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols

(TSX) Estimated annual

reinvested capital gains

distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU - Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS - Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate

Bond Index ETF DCC 0.3100 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government

Bond Index ETF DCG -

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP -





Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs



Desjardins Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility

ETF DFC - Desjardins USA Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF DFU 0.2259 Desjardins Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor-

Controlled Volatility ETF DFD - Desjardins Emerging Markets Multifactor-Controlled

Volatility ETF DFE -





Desjardins Multifactor Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFC 0.5802 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFU 1.8461 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFD 0.6360 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2

ETF DRFE -





Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMC - Desjardins RI USA - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMU 2.3529





Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves

Free ETF DRFG 1.3996





Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO 2 ETF DRCU -





Desjardins Alternative ETF



Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC 0.1866

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at http://www.desjardinsetf.com/

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $312.7 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

