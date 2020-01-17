Desjardins announces 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions revised final amounts for Desjardins ETFs

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the annual reinvested capital gains distributions revised final amounts for some Desjardins ETFs (see list in table below) listed on the TSX. As a result, Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 became entitled to the revised annual reinvested distributions, which were payable on January 8, 2020. These distributions were not paid in cash and instead were automatically reinvested in additional units. Those additional units were immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor, except in the case of a non-resident Unitholder to the extent tax was required to be withheld in respect of the distribution, did not change as a result of the distribution. In addition, the net asset value of the ETF did not change as a result of the distribution. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

These revised final amounts are for the reinvested capital gains distributions only, and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts which are being announced in separate press releases. These reinvested distributions generally consist of capital gains only.

Below is the reinvested distributions revised final amount paid per unit for the Desjardins ETF(s) paying reinvested distributions:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Revised annual reinvested capital gains distribution

per unit ($) Desjardins Multifactor Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFC 0.6468 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFU 1.8593





Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI USA - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMU 2.4429







To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .





About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $312.7 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Jacques Bouchard, Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-0844 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5557940, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.desjardins.com/

